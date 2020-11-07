Andy Reid calls himself "dumb" for not hiring Matt Rule
sport

Andy Reid calls himself “dumb” for not hiring Matt Rule

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Getty Images Head coach Andy Reid and Panthers coach Matt Rule will face off on Sunday, but they may have been the same staff once, otherwise Reid would now call…

Continue Reading »
Yahoo Newsletter
Economy

Bob Lay joins ESPN after massive layoffs

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

ESPN announced the company’s biggest layoffs on Thursday, and longtime journalist Bob Lay was not happy about it. Lay, a former anchor and “Outside the Lines” host who has been…

Continue Reading »
Rapper King von was shot outside the Atlanta nightclub
entertainment

Rapper King von was shot outside the Atlanta nightclub

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Four more people were injured in the shooting Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Which investigated the shooting because police officers fired their weapons. At around 3:30 a.m., two groups were arguing…

Continue Reading »
House Beautiful
science

Watch a fireball in the sky this week thanks to the Darit meteor shower

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Photo credit: Barcraft Media – Getty Images House Beautiful Between one “Ring of fire” solar eclipse, A Surprise comet, And a Rare blue moon, This year is full of incredible…

Continue Reading »
Business groups respond if Trump continues to question election results
World

Business groups respond if Trump continues to question election results

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Representatives of the CEO Executive Campaign Committee Business Roundtable, the American Chamber of Commerce and the National Manufacturers Association, which consider the country’s largest companies as their members, said people…

Continue Reading »
Top News

Macy’s Sudden Layoff leaves everyone in shock

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Macy’s is putting away 831 staff members in San Francisco bay area in its own Macys.com department fewer intend to alter technology surgeries to Atlanta along with NYC, amid a…

Continue Reading »
D. Eric King's 5 DDs lead 11th Miami last NC State, 44-41
sport

D. Eric King’s 5 DDs lead 11th Miami last NC State, 44-41

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

De Eric King NC State Security challenged them to hit him with their hand. Not only did King rise to the challenge, he won in the air and on the…

Continue Reading »
The new Google Apps will help providers block phone activity if you miss installment payments
Tech

The new Google Apps will help providers block phone activity if you miss installment payments

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

A strange application has emerged in the Google Play Store called the “Device Lock Controller”. The app was quietly released in June, and according to this report there are about…

Continue Reading »
8 Early Black Friday Sale 2020: Walmart, Best Buy and Home Depot
Economy

8 Early Black Friday Sale 2020: Walmart, Best Buy and Home Depot

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Good Friday Technically not for another two weeks, but the initial black silver sale is already here. According to some big box retailers like Walmart, calendars are fungus. Time is…

Continue Reading »
The show's chief executive is leaving tonight, citing Trump jokes
entertainment

The show’s chief executive is leaving tonight, citing Trump jokes

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments

Rebecca Tristale. Photo: Andrew Toth / Film Magic After nearly seven months at work, he became a lead writer The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon He called the show a…

Continue Reading »