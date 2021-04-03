ால் Fireball travels through the skies of Central Spain at a speed of 72,000 kilometers per hour

JN / Agent Today at 10:19 p.m.

A “fireball” (meteorite) flew at 72,000 kilometers per hour Thursday night in central Spain, the Andalusian astronomical agency announced Friday that it had captured the event.

The “fireball” recorded at 23.05am on Thursday was the result of rock objects entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 97,000 kilometers per hour in the western zone of the province of Toledo.

Due to this high velocity, the abrupt friction with the atmosphere creates an amazing fireball that glows at an altitude of 92 km and can be observed from a distance of more than 500 km.

The “fireball” advanced in a northwesterly direction and traveled 64 kilometers in the atmosphere, then disappeared at an altitude of 43 kilometers from the city of Orobosa.

His column was recorded in several astronomical laboratories under a program coordinated by the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics and integrated into the Southwestern European Polite and Meteor Network, which aims to monitor the sky to record and study the impact of rocks on objects in the Earth’s atmosphere. Bodies of the solar system.