ால் Fireball travels through the skies of Central Spain at a speed of 72,000 kilometers per hour

A “fireball” (meteorite) flew at 72,000 kilometers per hour Thursday night in central Spain, the Andalusian astronomical agency announced Friday that it had captured the event.

The “fireball” recorded at 23.05am on Thursday was the result of rock objects entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 97,000 kilometers per hour in the western zone of the province of Toledo.

Due to this high velocity, the abrupt friction with the atmosphere creates an amazing fireball that glows at an altitude of 92 km and can be observed from a distance of more than 500 km.

