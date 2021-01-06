ில் Something lost in the translation of the soul of. Nearly 15 thousand people like the new version

© D.R.

Issued byAna Sophia Freitas with Conallo Telis 05 Genero, 2021 20:30

The petition for a new dubbing of the first-ever Disney movie “Soul” starring a black protagonist already has nearly 15,000 signatures. The original version of the animated film depicting African American society had the voice of black actors, but, in Portugal, the dubbing was done by white actors, including the protagonist played by George Mourdo.

Without questioning the quality of the folds, the creators Petition, Who also spoke at the event DSF, Say that they do not want to “give color to the voices” heard in the 101 minutes of the film, but warn that the message is very important, at least not because it is “not just another animated film”.

Musician Point Pedro Coqueno spoke to journalist Ana Sofia Freidas about the controversy surrounding “Soul”.

The musician, who was born in Huambo, Angola, points out that “many years of hard work” had a great impact on the film in the United States, and that it was given a “universal story” – and “despite the dubbing” “Portuguese is very well done” – “something lost in translation”.

“Soul” portrays the African American community “after many years of investigation and conversations between actors and individuals representing the community,” which helped to create a “more accurate and representative” conclusion. But in Portugal, he regrets, the film was seen as “one more thing” and thus, the opportunity to fix the “lesser one” is lost.

“We have a positive accusation of trying to balance the lack of representation in this film, especially the cast, which is happening all over the world and in Portugal,” he explains in the statements DSF.

Also read: Mamto Pa and Sarah Tavares signed the petition asking for a new version of the film “Soul”

The principle of protection is simple: “Why does it contradict the spirit of a film, the purpose of which is to give different opportunities to an artist and a group? Why is the opposite?” The answer seems to escape, because Pedro underscores Coqueno, who, contrary to Brazilian and American opinions, has “talents, different voices and even an Afro-descent identity specific to the country”, which allows for another approach to film.

The petition was signed by seven people: Ana Sophia Martின்nez, Dino de Santiago, Mamto Ba, Myra Andrade, Nastio Mosquito, Pedro Coqueno and Sarah Tavares. At 8:30 pm in Lisbon, the petition had about 14,700 signatures.