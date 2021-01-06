Home entertainment ில் Something lost in the translation of the soul of. Nearly 15 thousand people like the new version

The petition for a new dubbing of the first-ever Disney movie “Soul” starring a black protagonist already has nearly 15,000 signatures. The original version of the animated film depicting African American society had the voice of black actors, but, in Portugal, the dubbing was done by white actors, including the protagonist played by George Mourdo.

Without questioning the quality of the folds, the creators Petition, Who also spoke at the event DSF, Say that they do not want to “give color to the voices” heard in the 101 minutes of the film, but warn that the message is very important, at least not because it is “not just another animated film”.

The musician, who was born in Huambo, Angola, points out that “many years of hard work” had a great impact on the film in the United States, and that it was given a “universal story” – and “despite the dubbing” “Portuguese is very well done” – “something lost in translation”.

“Soul” portrays the African American community “after many years of investigation and conversations between actors and individuals representing the community,” which helped to create a “more accurate and representative” conclusion. But in Portugal, he regrets, the film was seen as “one more thing” and thus, the opportunity to fix the “lesser one” is lost.

“We have a positive accusation of trying to balance the lack of representation in this film, especially the cast, which is happening all over the world and in Portugal,” he explains in the statements DSF.

