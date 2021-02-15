Home sport ″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

Article

The model commented on the death of Jerome Bodeng’s ex-girlfriend.

About two weeks ago, Jerome Bodeng’s ex – girlfriend Casia Lenhard, Bayern’s bodyguard, was found dead by police in Berlin a week after the couple split up.

Melissa Howe, now a former playboy model, gave an interview to the British newspaper The Sun in which she revealed the details of her story with Boden.

“I’m not surprised that men like Boden dealing with women and confusing their minds and emotions can lead to insanity like this. I’m very shocked about a death occurring, but I think Jerome has been around for a long time playing with a woman’s life and something happens, be it this or that? Something “he began to say.

Melissa Howe said she met the Bayern player at a bar in London in 2016 and that Bodeng started sending him messages. The bodyguard went to Germany and returned to England a few days later, where he invited me to a party: “I remember there were paparazzi, he told me to take separate taxis, but we were constantly engaged in exchanging messages, but we flirted, and I firmly believed that she was the only woman in his life.” “, He continued.

Melissa Howe said she saw Bodeng in a newspaper one day with another woman who claimed to be “his wife”.

“What did I think? I did not know you were married !. I found out that it was not your wife, but rather a bride. But you still send me messages, behaving like a bachelor, in fact a partner and children when I was”, he finished.

READ  Washington Redskins fire two key scouting workers: report

You May Also Like

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

Servi? I thought I had more game time

Servi? I thought I had more game time

A Pola - Renato Piva: F You Can't Kick a Boy From FC Porto Ben (Benfica)

A Pola – Renato Piva: F You Can’t Kick a Boy From FC Porto Ben (Benfica)

The game pays homage to the Frankis Carol - handball

The game pays homage to the Frankis Carol – handball

What Pinto da Costa said and the words that summarize the mood of FC Porto

What Pinto da Costa said and the words that summarize the mood of FC Porto

The Paul - Castro's injury "more serious than expected"; David Carmo (SC Prague) without tendon injury

The Paul – Castro’s injury “more serious than expected”; David Carmo (SC Prague) without tendon injury

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *