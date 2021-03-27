″ I only go out with one condition, Fernando stays ays

Antonio Fidelko, former goalkeeper of Benfica and Sporting, is “responsible” for the start of the career of Fernando Santos’ head football coach, executing 1,000 games this Saturday, with a final warning in Estoril’s direction

“I leave with one condition, Fernando stays, he wants it now,” commentator Antonio Fidelco told Lusa, explaining how Fernando Santos went from his assistant to head coach of the Linha team.

In the middle of the 1987/88 season, the story begins with Fidelco’s call to coach Salcuviros, who fought in the first division, with Fernando Santos as assistant when he commanded Estoril in the southern division of the second division.

“During our second season in Estor, I was in a lot of financial trouble. I got a call from Salquiros, I said I was going, but Estor did not want to release me. I talked to the director. Fernando left and stayed, we got the deal, Fernando accepted.”

Pitalko recalled that there were only two of Priya’s technical team in Edor. Two years after the start of the 1986/87 season, they worked together for a year and a half as footballers for “Canerinhos” (1984/85 and 1985/86).

“Since I already knew him from Benfica, we were friends, and although he played one step down, we both finished in the same year. Held the position of director.

According to Pitalco, when they started coaching in 1986/87, it was Fernando Santos who appointed him to Estoria’s direction, and then he learned something: “He mentioned me, I told him he would only stay if he was with me. It was a huge struggle, but there he was.” They reassured him. “

“I’m going to be the first assistant coach in history with less training than the head coach, he told me because I could not go through so many training sessions,” continued Antonio Fidelco, who later became “very young” on the team.

In the first season, Fernando Santos was even recorded as a player / coach, in Zamorak Korea, Fidelco “had no side” and told the current coach to play “, he admitted, and eventually left after a lack of performance and stayed for” legend “at the break.

However, the farewell did not take place there naked: “Weeks later, we went to Madeira, in the second part, we were built, he was on the bench, next to me, as always, he said to me:” Put me in, if you want to tie this, put me in the lock “.

“I told him to be smart, but he persuaded me to go inside and play a great game. Nothing happened to him,” Pitalko continues: “Then, in the dressing room, he took off his shirt and said you’re going to keep it forever, because you’ll never mess with me again.” I do not want to. I can not end up naked “.

Eventually, Fernando Santos was only an assistant, and later became head coach when he split from Pitalco, with whom he had never been associated, despite the hypotheses of “being a” big “and on the exam”, but it didn’t work out. , Does not affect “very strong friendship”.

“We have always maintained a very close relationship, and he stayed at my house when he came to Porto,” Fidelko underlined, confirming that he had given Fernando Santos the “brokerage” to move from Estrela da Amatora to FC Porto in service. In it he went down in history as the “Penta Engineer”.

“Oh Reynolds Tells [ex-dirigente do FC Porto, recentemente falecido] His contact asked me. He had it, but he came to talk to me and asked me what he thought. Pinto da Costa loved him very much, “Fidelco recalled.

Now, two “big” ex-defenders in Lisbon are commentators, each doing his job: “We talk a lot, we always talk respectfully, I’m very excited about his games, as well as close friends about all my games”.

For his part, Fernando Santos continues the career of head coach, who was Fidelko’s “fault” in 1,000 games and more than 33 years.

“He is extraordinary as a leader, he has incredible leadership skills, and that’s what I admire most about him. The players support each other. As a result of this leadership, the principles and values ​​he passes on are on,” Fidelco concluded.