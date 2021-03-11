″ Sérgio Conceição is at the level of the best coaches in the world

The blue and white SAT manager, Water Bana, praised FC Porto for the “setback” that allowed Juventus to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He talked about the “absolutely incredible” exhibition of players in Turin, and also mentioned the characters of Sergio Concino and Pinto da Costa.

This Wednesday, in the Porto Canal, Voter Bana was adamant about the Porto coach: “Sergio Concino is a very focused and demanding coach. He is a natural strategist, at the best level in the world. What is this whole campaign?

SAD executive Pinto da Costa continued in the same complimentary tone, and when it came time to comment on the photo that went viral, the president embraced Sergio Concio with tears in his eyes: “As far as the president is concerned, it is extraordinary to see someone with this motivation. , Very motivated, to suffer in a real way like anyone and to send us what it really means to love the club ”.

He continued the striking image that comes with this article: “The spirit of the club is the same among these three, but the President is our best teacher, our leader, our locomotive. He is excelling, incredibly rational and analytical with a skill. , A leader, a strategist … he understands what leads a football club “.

Francisco J. in the same project of the Porto Canal. Marx was. The Director of Information and Communication at FC Porto also praised the importance of Pinto da Costa and Sergio Concino in the success of FC Porto. Speaking of the future of blue and white in the main competition of the clubs of the world, J. Marx promised: “We will compete with anyone with this coach. What Sergio Conceino is doing in the Champions League is unbelievable.”