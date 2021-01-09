Home science 1.41 m wide – viewer

1.41 m wide – viewer

Jan 09, 2021 0 Comments
1.41 m wide - viewer

This is the year we can discover and buy the new surface of the electric Mercedes. Is called EQS, which is a class S in terms of dimensions, but with higher aerodynamic lines, because electric vehicles are more sensitive to this argument. The EUCC, which was the brand’s first electrician, is approaching a specific platform for EQS battery vehicles, as opposed to what happened with the SUV, to see if it’s suitable for improving its energy efficiency.

While the shapes of the EQS were not revealed, Mercedes lifted a veil and showed the entire front of the model’s dashboard, which appears to be a large curved digital screen 1.41 meters wide. The traditional instrument panel appears to be integrated into the same configuration, with a central screen and a second Display Small, placed in front of passengers.

Named the MBUX Hyperscreen, this vehicle expands the entire width of the vehicle, pleasing to the eye and giving the model a more sophisticated and technical look. The Germans also complain that behind the hyperscreen is an 8-core processor with a large computer capacity of 24 gigabytes of RAM and 46.4 gigabytes / second. With such capability, one can expect the presence of devices powered by artificial intelligence.

READ  Researchers "swap bodies" of close friends and discover they swap personalities, as well / Boing Boing

You May Also Like

Samsung's new TVs have solar controls

Samsung’s new TVs have solar controls

Facebook - WhatsApp changes the rules by which you can share your data with Ego

Facebook – WhatsApp changes the rules by which you can share your data with Ego

Sony unveils new Bravia XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED

PayPal users targeted by the Laughing Campaign

PayPal users targeted by the Laughing Campaign

Samsung is set to release an update to its Galaxy S10 series for Android 11

Samsung is set to release an update to its Galaxy S10 series for Android 11

Removing total options from Facebook pages through visual redesign || News |

Removing total options from Facebook pages through visual redesign || News |

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *