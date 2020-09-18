1 in 1,500 in Japan is over 100

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, for the first time this year, over 80,000 people over 100 years old have risen for 50 consecutive years, showing the largest increase so far.

As of Tuesday, 80,450 people were over 100, an increase of 9,176 from last year, equivalent to one in 1,565.

According to these figures, Japanese women are much more likely to live more than a century than men, making up 88% of the total 100-year-old population.

Japan’s population is aging rapidly, and the national average life expectancy is at an all-time high.