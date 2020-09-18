Home World 1 in 1,500 in Japan is over 100

Japan's oldest person, 117-year-old Kane Tanaka, said the secret to a long life is eating good food and studying math.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, for the first time this year, over 80,000 people over 100 years old have risen for 50 consecutive years, showing the largest increase so far.

As of Tuesday, 80,450 people were over 100, an increase of 9,176 from last year, equivalent to one in 1,565.

According to these figures, Japanese women are much more likely to live more than a century than men, making up 88% of the total 100-year-old population.

Japan’s population is aging rapidly, and the national average life expectancy is at an all-time high.

On average, women are expected to be 87.45 years old and men are 81.41 years old.

Japan began recording the number of 100 years old in 1963.

At that time, there were only 153 people over 100 years old in Korea. But in 1988 it increased to 10,000.

The secret of longevity

Japan’s oldest man, 117-year-old Tanaka Kane from Fukuoka, has been identified as the oldest in the world. Guinness World Records last year.
She was born in 1903. Aviation pioneer Orville and Wilbur Wright made history by successfully completing the world’s first powered flight.

She currently lives in a nursing home, and usually wakes up at 6am and plays the strategic board game Othello.

Tanaka said eating good food and practicing math were the secret to her longevity.

