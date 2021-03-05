1 month PlayStation subscription now with 50% discount

Do you have a PlayStation? Have you ever tried the PlayStation Now service (PSNow)? So here’s a good opportunity!

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today launched a campaign that allows you to get a 1 month subscription to PlayStation Now (PSNow) with a 50% discount on the PlayStation Store. Enjoy!

PlayStation Now (PS Now), the service you want

The PlayStation Now is a pioneering cloud game subscription service that gives players instant access to a large collection of over 700 PS4, PS3 or PS2 titles on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or Windows PC.

Its schedule, which is updated every month, includes many top sellers, PlayStation exclusives, humorous Indies and family adventures.

This month, for example, the PlayStation Now game list (PSNow) has the following titles added:

World War Z

ACE COMBAT 7TM: Unknown skies

INFAMOUS Second SonTM

Superhot.

Now with PlayStation, players have the opportunity to stream available titles, play as much as they want, save their progress and continue playing on any device available for service. You can choose to download some PlayStation 4 games on your consoles.

Includes full access to all the online multiplayer modes available in your PS Now subscription, whether you choose to download or stream.

Sony has announced that the 1-month subscription to the PlayStation ™ subscription video game streaming service, the PlayStation ™ Now (PS Now), has a 50% discount on the PlayStation Store. Instead of the usual 99 9.99 players can now buy it for just 99 4.99.

Anyone without an active PlayStationNow subscription can enjoy these topics for free, including those who have already experienced the free 7-day trial period of the service.

To do so, download or re-download the 7-day trial period available on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to the 1-month subscription to the PlayStation வ் Now (PSNow) available at the PlayStation Store with a 50% discount until next March 12th, the following subscription types are also available, both of which are usually on sale points PlayStation Store: Quarterly 24.99; Or per year. 59.99;

