Home science 1 month PlayStation subscription now with 50% discount

1 month PlayStation subscription now with 50% discount

Mar 05, 2021 0 Comments
Começa hoje! Subscrição de 1 mês do PlayStation Now com 50% desconto

Do you have a PlayStation? Have you ever tried the PlayStation Now service (PSNow)? So here’s a good opportunity!

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today launched a campaign that allows you to get a 1 month subscription to PlayStation Now (PSNow) with a 50% discount on the PlayStation Store. Enjoy!

PlayStation Now (PS Now), the service you want


The PlayStation Now is a pioneering cloud game subscription service that gives players instant access to a large collection of over 700 PS4, PS3 or PS2 titles on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or Windows PC.


Its schedule, which is updated every month, includes many top sellers, PlayStation exclusives, humorous Indies and family adventures.


This month, for example, the PlayStation Now game list (PSNow) has the following titles added:


    

  • World War Z
    • 

  • ACE COMBAT 7TM: Unknown skies
    • 

  • INFAMOUS Second SonTM
    • 

  • Superhot.
    • 



Now with PlayStation, players have the opportunity to stream available titles, play as much as they want, save their progress and continue playing on any device available for service.  You can choose to download some PlayStation 4 games on your consoles.


Includes full access to all the online multiplayer modes available in your PS Now subscription, whether you choose to download or stream.


Starting today!  1 month PlayStation subscription now with 50% discount


Sony has announced that the 1-month subscription to the PlayStation ™ subscription video game streaming service, the PlayStation ™ Now (PS Now), has a 50% discount on the PlayStation Store.  Instead of the usual 99 9.99 players can now buy it for just 99 4.99.


Anyone without an active PlayStationNow subscription can enjoy these topics for free, including those who have already experienced the free 7-day trial period of the service.


To do so, download or re-download the 7-day trial period available on the PlayStation Store.


In addition to the 1-month subscription to the PlayStation வ் Now (PSNow) available at the PlayStation Store with a 50% discount until next March 12th, the following subscription types are also available, both of which are usually on sale points PlayStation Store: Quarterly  24.99;  Or per year.  59.99;


Read also

READ  NASA collected samples from the asteroid Bennu, but some are leaking into space.

You May Also Like

Apple iOS música app Siri

Apple does not allow users to change their music usage in iOS 14.5

Samsung announces Isocell 2.0 focusing on light sensitivity

Samsung announces Isocell 2.0 focusing on light sensitivity

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Boss – Game in March 2021

Oppo Find X3 Pro: All the secret details in the new videos

Oppo Find X3 Pro: All the secret details in the new videos

Football Manager 2021, Star Wars: Forces and more on the Xbox Game Boss in March

Milionário japonês oferece oito lugares em viagem à volta da Lua

The Japanese millionaire offers eight locations on a trip around the moon

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *