10 Android apps and games are temporarily free on the Play Store

The Play Store is the official repository of apps, games, books, movies and other content for Android mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. With the best payment, you can safely find and download a wide range of content.

Still, sometimes you can find incredible deals in the Google Play Store. This is always a great opportunity to update the stock of apps and games on the smartphone, at the discretion of the respective developers or for any other reason.

Premium apps for your smartphone

Productivity applications reinforce certain features and functions of the phone, the latter being very interesting for children with learning disabilities.

Temporary free games for Android

Above are some simple games to pass the time or wake up the brain. They are lightweight and work on almost any Android phone and mobile device.

Phone Customization Icon Packages

Customization packages allow you to change the various graphic elements of the smartphone, from wallpaper to the general appearance of icons. They are an excellent addition to customization themes and significantly change the interface design.

We insist that all apps are paid (premium), but can now be installed for free. After the ad, they will continue to be installed on the player’s mobile device.

In all cases, the installation is done through the Google Play Store, which is a store with many filters and security tests.

