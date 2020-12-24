10 best shorts of the decade to watch soon

TV products have never been more popular than they were in the last decade, and TV channels and streaming have invested heavily in high-end series and miniseries. The quality used, in fact, reflected an increase in the number of actors with the best careers in Hollywood, who have returned or made their premiere in the series.

The last 10 years have brought to the audience some of the best miniseries in history, the best storylines and productions that owe nothing to the best films of cinema.

Take a look at the list of the top ten miniseries over the last 10 years, according to reviews by Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

10. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Thurst (95%)

The HBO-produced documentary tells the story of Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his wife and two neighbors. Strangely enough, the preparation helped the police to settle the case, and Thurst confessed without knowing that the crimes had been filmed. He was arrested just hours before the final episode was shown on TV.

The series is based on a true story and shows different perspectives on an important moment in the United States. Conservative Phyllis Schlough (Cate Blanchett) fights the feminist movement as the women’s group seeks approval for an equal rights amendment.

Another miniseries based on a true story. The plot follows a young Jewish woman named Deborah Feldman (Shira Haas), who runs away from home, deviates from an arranged marriage in search of freedom, and devotes herself to a passion for music. The series is mostly spoken in Yiddish, accepted by Jews in Europe.

The series highlights the racism of the U.S. judiciary in punishing a group of five black youths who were unjustly imprisoned on charges of raping a white woman. It is a heavy and crude production to show what is happening in the lives of young people based on a true story called The Five in Central Park.

Barco It is derived from the 1996 film. Although it currently has four seasons, the project is a collection of independent stories in each area. Like the original feature, this series is highly acclaimed for showing the quality of its production.

Chernobyl Won the Emmy for Best Small Business in 2019. The show has five episodes that tell the “untold story” of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant tragedy.

Another oncological series that currently has two seasons. People v. O.J. Simpson Introductory story and former footballer O.J. Following Simpson’s actual case, he was charged with murdering his wife and friend. The case became so popular that it became known as the “Judgment of the Century” due to its close following by the world media.

3. Wolf Hall (98%)

British period productions are known to have a slow pace and are often very close to the plays of soap operas. Wolf Hall This is the case, but it has a much richer history, following the fiction of the rise of Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylans) in British court.

Another true story. This miniseries shows two detectives following the case of young Mary Adler (Caitlin Dever). As the investigation continues, the story Mary told seems even more unbelievable.

1. Queen’s Gambit (Queen’s Gambit) (99%)

Queen’s Gambit Recently became the most watched miniseries of all time on Netflix. It tells the story of a young Beth Hormone (Anya Taylor-Joy) who goes from being an orphan as a child to a great chess legend and becomes the best player in the world.