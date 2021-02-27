10 Marvel Actors In Horror Horror Movies – Cinema News

Chris Hemsworth to Samuel L. Up to Jackson, many actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have descended into terror.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began its 4th phase with Vandavision, has for many years hired many of Hollywood’s most famous and talented actors to live in their popular comic book characters, including powerful superheroes and challenging villains. But did you know that many of these actors have starred in horror horror productions?

Chris Hemsworth to Samuel L. As far as Jackson is concerned, many actors have been marked by their roles in Avengers films, but have challenged themselves in productions that go awry because they scare Marvel fans. So, look at what roles these UCM stars had in horror movies.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in The Cabin

Chris Hemsworth became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, mainly for his role in the films God of Thunder, Thor, Character and Avengers. However, in 2012 he took part in an acclaimed horror comedy, which was directed by Drew Goddard and confirmed by Jose Whedon – who was accused of stealing for his work in the film.

In The Secret Cabin, the young Jules (Anna Hudson) decides to take his friends Kurt (Chris Hemsworth), Dana (Kristen Connolly), Holden (Jesse Williams) and Ronald (Tom Lenk) are isolated from everything, in a room in the middle of the woods, for a different journey in the mountains. But what should be a fun moment in the group is that their mind becomes something they never thought possible.

Tom Hiddleston (The Logie) on The Scarlet Hill

Tom Hiddleston became famous as one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beloved trickster Loki, who will star in his own series on Disney + after the Avengers: Ultimate events. However, the British actor showed his talent for terrorism by filming Guillermo del Toro’s gothic love story The Scarlet Hill.

Mysterious Sir Thomas Sharp (Tom Hiddleston), Writer Edith Cushing (Mia Vasikovska) moves to her dark hill mansion. His house is also inhabited by his cold brother-in-law, Lucille Sharp (Jessica Sostine), who has a terrible history, and the strong presence of humans from another world does not take long to shake Edith’s sanity.

In addition, Tom Hiddleston also starred in a monster movie, which is actually one of the most popular King Kong. He did it with James Conrad Kong: Skull Island, with Bree Larson and Captain Marvel.

Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) on the last train

At first, he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, but after Avengers: Infinity War, Rocket Raccoon joined the Avengers. Bradley Cooper, who voiced the irresponsible raccoon, starred in the violent horror film The Last Train, based on the story of Hellriser creator Clive Parker.

Leon Kaufman (Bradley Cooper) A talented photographer whose work is marked by the creation of the most provocative images. He is ready to go further in exploring the darker aspects of humanity, in search of the theme for the next article. To do this, he contacts a serial killer, known for his violent crimes committed in the subway, endangering his life and those close to him.

Elizabeth Olson at The Silent House (Wanda or Scarlet Witch)

Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olson, the protagonist of the WandaVision series, is emerging as the creator of an alternative reality within the city of Ventview. As a fan of horror films like Olson Dubario, he accepted the challenge of creating The Silent House.

Young Sarah (Elizabeth Olson), His father John (Adam Tress) and his uncle Peter (Eric Schaefer Stevens) clean up the family’s country house, now abandoned, to put it up for sale. When the two get into an argument, Peter decides to leave Sarah and her father alone at home and move on to the city. Little by little, strange facts occur inside the house, making Sarah even more frightened.

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) M1408

Samuel L. Jackson It brings to life Nick Fury at UCM, who is responsible for combining superheroes in the Avengers movie, and will now star in the Secret Invasion series on Disney +. As one of the greatest actors in Hollywood history, Samuel L. Jackson has done it all and apparently landed in horror films. One of the highlights is 1408, a psychological horror inspired by the story of Stephen King, which is considered one of the best films of the Master of Terror.

An occult writer (John Cusack) investigates a ghost hotel run by Jackson’s character. As Cossack’s character Mike Enslin enters the scene, a series of bizarre events cause him to lose control of reality.

Jeremy Renner (Gavino Arguero) and Idris Elba (Heidall) in Destruction 2

Are you a Marvel actor in a zombie horror movie? No doubt. Destruction 2 is a zombie-filled sequel to Danny Boyle’s Destruction, featuring Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba. Renner plays Gavino Arguero, the winner of the hockey series at Disney + in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hemdola, the Elba Nordic god.

A deadly virus destroyed Britain 6 months ago. The United States declares victory in the war on pollution as the country’s reconstruction begins. The 1st wave of refugees returns to the country, which means a family reunites. However, one of its members has a variant of the virus, which is more dangerous than the original.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) in Under the Skin

Scarlett Johansson Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow – Wins her solo film Black Widow, one of four Marvel films for 2021 at UCM, but she plays an alien black widow named Under the Skin, an attractive stranger who hunts men for food.

Under the Skin is not a typical horror film, but it does feature some of the most visually stunning films in recent history of the genre.

Bonus: Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Mark Rufallo (Hulk) in the zodiac

Director David Pincher’s Zodiac Marvel stars two of the most famous actors in the cinematic universe: Mark Rufallo and Robert Downey Jr.. In the film, they investigate the Zodiac Killer case as a police officer and a journalist (respectively).

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the San Francisco Bay Area was threatened with horrific murders by a madman and enigmatic letters to the media. Police have never been able to locate and arrest Zodiac, and the case is still unresolved.

The film also stars Jack Gillenhall as the shy cartoonist Robert Gracemith, who lived Mysterio in Spider-Man: For Home.

