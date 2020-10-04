10 things you want to know when you start’Genshin Impact’

Genshin Impact miHoYo



The time has come. I have Play roughly tens of thousands of hours (At least that feels like that) Since the release of Genshin Impact, I’m ready to give some advice to new players and those who are convinced to join me on this free gacha journey.

I won’t spend any more time convinced that this game is great and worth trying. Instead, let’s assume that you have already made a sale and are participating in the game. So, as you get started, here are 10 things you would like to know when launching Genshin Impact.

1. Check your email (in-game)

So far this is the most important thing to do when logging in. Genshin Impact offers a ton of free currency that you can use to “pull” Gacha for new characters and loot just after launch. One moment. I didn’t pre-register, I didn’t play Alpha or anything like that, but I’m sure I’ve got at least 20 to 30 pools for free because of all the bonuses I found in the email tab of the game menu.

2. Check the event tab

Also in the menu is an Events tab, which gives you a free and useful daily login bonus, as well as a bonus to “try out” other characters. Here you can play the stage as one of the characters. Check out how they play and complete the simple intro steps and you’ll win some prizes.

3. Fractions heal the entire team for free

This is kind of Genshin 101, but I can see a lot of people struggling for a while to understand this. In battle, the team will be hurt and will not heal naturally over time. Before eating all the food in your inventory, quickly move to the seven statues and then stand. close The statue heals the entire team in seconds. If that doesn’t work, you can manually enter the frostbite and heal it.

4. Daily is the biggest source of adventure ranking progression

Eventually you will come across what I call the Adventure Rank Wall. Certain story quests are located behind the adventure level equal to the overall game level. The main story quests and side quests give you the most adventure XP, but in the end you won’t be able to find anything short or more. You can get between 10 and 30 XP per box, and it’s good to do that, but logging into the Adventure Guild every day gives you 4 very easy quests to complete on the map. giant The amount of adventure experience for each and a bonus is provided for performing all four. So, log in at least daily to get things done. Now, even if I don’t have time to do anything else, it shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes.

5. Don’t forget to use fragile resin

Fragile Resin is a currency that can increase energy when the resin runs out. You’ll need Resin energy to redo old dungeons or to fight world bosses and collect rewards. This is how you grow XP, currency and upgrade your ingredients regularly, passing many adventure levels will give you Fragile Resin and instantly replenish half your energy. Don’t forget to use this when you run out.

6. There are advantages to many elements of the team.

Given the combination of different factors, you can appropriately diversify your team to have one of each factor for the time being. But as you play more, you will find that there is an innate bonus to having more than one element type on your team in certain situations. If you go to the “Elemental Resonance” tab of the party screen, you can see a very nice bonus that gets a 25% attack damage bonus if you have someone on your team with two fires like everyone else.

7. Pre-made team loadouts can be saved.

While on the party screen, you can also save four pre-made team loadouts that you can quickly switch between instead of manually adding or subtracting other characters. You may not have enough characters to use this right away, but trust me.

8. Explore the map anywhere before starting the quest

This vast, black realm can look scary, but even if you haven’t unlocked it yet, it will help you with various quests in the future, so we recommend opening the entire map as soon as possible. I haven’t encountered any truly “impossible” enemies while doing this, nor have I ever encountered any obstacles that demanded specific skills or characters that I didn’t have. Go to the fountain and unlock the zone’s vision, then unlock every visible teleport point (all of which gives you a ton of adventure experience).

9. You may want to use Primogem on Resin, not Gacha Pulls.

Through the course of the game and free rewards, you will receive tons of Primogems. The obvious thing you can do with this is to spend on the gacha pool when trying to get a new character. This is fun for a while, but once you have a decent roster, technically the best way to make real game progression is to use that Primogem for resin refills to grow Adventure XP and Ascension materials (1 energy per PrimoGem). gold. You can beat pretty much anything with the base 4 characters if needed, but Resin has a hard time limiting the hard time it takes to replenish with Primogems to speed up the story progression.

10. How to upgrade the protagonist’s skill

Unlock the talents of the protagonist’s various tiers in a way different from other characters (find their gacha tricks). Rather, jewelers in each major city can use currency earned from chests in that area to unlock upgrade materials for both wind and earth power, which took too long to realize. I thought it only came out through story progression or adventure rank.

You can do 20 more, but today I will stop at 10. Hope this helped.

