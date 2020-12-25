120-year-old chocolate found in poet Banjo Patterson’s garden

This is a story worthy of this Court. A 120-year-old box of chocolates has been discovered in the garden of Australian poet Andrew Barton “Banjo” Patterson, recently purchased by the Australian National Library.

Inside a small can dated 1900 and still covered with traces of straw and aluminum foil, the menu with six rectangular chocolates is surprisingly protected from the test of time.

“The chocolate is in good condition,” Sherlyn Robinson told the BBC. “It is one of the best preserved chocolates of this period,” says the historian at the Australian Library.

The Cadbury brand of chocolate is part of Queen Victoria’s concessions to British troops fighting in the Boer War, a conflict between the British Empire and the two Boer nations under South African rule. From the __ century.

It was in South Africa that the poet Banjo Patterson approached the box of chocolates engraved with the phrases “South Africa 1900” and “Victoria RI, Happy New Year”. Writer and journalist were sent to the area in October 1899 as a war correspondent for the Australian newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Boxes of chocolates were much loved on the battlefield, costing 20 each, and it is speculated that this is what Banjo Patterson came to them by purchase or exchange.

To the “ABC” channel, British Cadbury explains how chocolates are preserved today. In the initial line of troops from Buckingham Palace for cans of 70,000 to 80,000 pounds of cocoa, it was asked that cocoa be “made into a paste and sweetened, ready to be used in severe battlefield conditions”.

Asked to better prepare and decorate the cans for the event, the internal Cadbury memo certifies. This order was later converted from cocoa cans into chocolate bars.

This order, paid for from the Queen’s pocket, was initially denied by the owners of Cadbury, who opposed the war and did not want to be associated with it. The king, however, insisted that his troops were entitled to “good quality” British chocolate, and that the company was able to donate the chocolate and charge only the can.

The candy box and newspaper clippings from the time Patterson was a war correspondent until 1900 were kept in the family until they were acquired by the Australian National Library last year. Documents will be scanned. Chocolates should be stored in a cool and dry place.