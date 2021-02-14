Home World 122-year-olds lied at the age to get vaccinated against Govt-19

Feb 14, 2021
BIn the city of So Paulo, Brazil, at least 122 people of their age were vaccinated against Covit-19.

According to Brazilian city health officials cited by G1, the scams took place on Monday, February 8, while vaccinating the elderly over the age of 90.

The same publication reveals that, in most cases, those who filled in the documents with incorrect data were known. Some of the registered seniors were not over 70 years of age.

Most frauds were detected before the first dose of the vaccine was given. Suspicious older people were not vaccinated, and at their actual age, they were instructed to make a new appointment when vaccinating their peers.

The health officials who faced these cases issued a statement saying they would respond in court if caught “violating the fort”.

