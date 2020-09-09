13 mummy coffins stacked in a well excavated in a cemetery in ancient Egypt

Archaeologists have discovered more than 13 Ancient egypt According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the coffin was stacked inside a funeral well in a desert cemetery in Saqqara.

The 2,500-year-old wooden coffin is well preserved, with intricate designs painted in blue, gold, white, black and red still visible.

The identity of the deceased, buried in the coffin, is still a mystery. Archaeologists have not yet looked inside the sealed coffin that has not been opened since the body was inserted inside, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported on September 6. Facebook posts .

Archaeologists have found the coffin in a well almost 11 meters deep. These coffins are more likely to be found in crevices located along the sides of the well, the Ministry pointed out.

“[It’s] It’s an indescribable feeling when I witness a new archaeological discovery,” said Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt, on Twitter: Tweet Teaser found on September 6.

This newly discovered coffin is the largest discovery in Saqqara since I have nothing to do with 30 It was discovered in the al-Asashif cemetery in the cemetery in October 2019.

The newly discovered stacked coffins and even the hideouts in Al-Asasif are numerous humans and Animal remains It was found in Saqqara, a huge cemetery and pyramid complex in Memphis, Egypt’s first capital, according to Egypt’s American Research Center (ARCE), which was not involved in any new discoveries. Located about 20 miles (30 km) south of Cairo, Sakhara is also the last haven for kings who ruled during the first and second dynasties, including: Joe Ser , ARCE reported that Saqqara’s famous staircase pyramid was the first king of the 3rd Dynasty built to house his remains.

Egypt faced turbulent political change when the recently discovered deceased survived around 500 BC. In 525 BC, the Persian king, known as Camvise II, conquered Egypt and incorporated it into the Persian Empire. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica . During this Persian reign, known as the 27 Dynasty, the Persians exercised power through the resident governor known as the satrap. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City.

During this period, some Persian rulers invested in Egypt. For example, when Persian King Darius I (521-486 BC) came to power, Egypt thrived as Persians ordered temple construction and public works, rebuilt the legal system, and strengthened the economy, the Met reported. Persian rule ended when the local Egyptians regained their throne in 404 BC.

Originally published in Live Science.