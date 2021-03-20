Home science 13 premium games that you can install for free on Android

13 premium games that you can install for free on Android

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Google Play Store grátis jogos aplicações android

The Google Play Store constantly receives hundreds of new apps and games every day, making it difficult for users to keep up to date with all news. In addition, many new additions are premium games, which make it even more difficult to decide what to try on your Android smartphone.

For this reason, it is important to take advantage of all ongoing advertising campaigns. This way, not only can you try premium games on your phone completely free, you can always get free access.

Well, whenever you install one of these apps or games that are temporarily free, you can continue to access it even if the developer decides to end the offer period. So, what do you miss? If you do not like it, uninstall the smartphone.

13 premium games for free temporarily on Google Play Store

Lonely hacker (99 1.99)

Devil Twins: VIP (89 0.89)

Devil Twins: VIP Joko Premium Android

Dungeon 999 (0.99)

Dungeon999 Free Android Games

Heroes VIP (79 1.79)

Heroes VIP Jogos Grow Google Play Store

Sudoku Premium Pro (4.59)

Sudoku Premium Pro

Stone of Souls HD (0.59)

Stone of Souls HD

Remote control fun planes (2.09)

Remote control fun planes

Everything 3D – Smart Black Puzzle Game (29 1.29)

Everything 3D - Smart Black Puzzle Game

Shadow Night Premium (0.59)

Shadow Night Premium

Pixel Blade M Whip – Action RPG (79 1.79)

Pixel Blade M Whip - Action RPG

Dungeon Corporation S: An Auto Farming RPG Game! (1.09)

Dungeon Corporation S: An Auto Farming RPG Game!

Take 3D – Endless running hyper normal game (39 1.39)

Take 3D - Endless running hyper normal game

Freelancer Simulator Inc.: Game Dev Money Clicker (0.99)

Freelancer Simulator Inc.: Game Dev Money Clicker

Discord is a chat platform that has become popular in the gaming world (and beyond) thanks to its simplicity and advanced communication options.

Of the many tools available, support is one of the best Bots. In the discord, Bots Seems like the perfect tool to add connectivity, security and control to any server.

Read here

