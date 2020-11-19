Home Tech 16 hours with Cyberpunk 2077, I never wanted to leave Night City

Nov 19, 2020 0 Comments
From the moment you started playing Cyberpunk 2077, this is your story. From the size of your nipples to choosing your career path, V is immediately yours. CD Project Red has been Gerald’s glamorous charm for many years, with Cyberbunk 2077 handing you developer storytelling verses and asking you to create your own story in Night City. After spending 16 hours with the game, I only hit Act 2 and started writing only V’s story, but so far the journey has been intoxicating. One should not be worried that Cyberbunk 2077 will be disappointing; This is definitely a game that exceeds expectations.

Finally I previewed Cyberbunk 2077, I chose the Carbo Life path – a view of the high flying lifestyle of the corporate world full of money and power. But this time, I chose the Street Kit. As the game says, if you want to know the streets of Night City, you have to live them. Fixers, gang leaders and pushers are your neighbors, you are known around the city by name. You are a local in Knight City, and the choices and opportunities available to you in the game will reflect that – just like each of the three career path choices.

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

But this initial result is only a beginning. From here, things get trickier, and this is where the true meaning of life lies! Even after almost two full days Cyberpunk 2077 It is difficult to understand how far the web spreads from one conversation to another. It does not help that there is often a subtlety in the difference between the answers you can give. Some are, of course, very assertive – they clearly lead you on very different paths depending on where you hold your faith – but others are a much less obvious cut. An optional purpose in a task involves setting up an alternative crowd, or inviting another character to check-in, but all of these have the ability to send goals that rotate widely in different directions or to find a hidden plot that can influence you. Future choices. The real intrigue in the branch stories of Cyberbunk 2077 enters your psyche, like biopics that fuel cybernetic-advanced individuals.

