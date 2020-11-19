16 hours with Cyberpunk 2077, I never wanted to leave Night City

From the moment you started playing Cyberpunk 2077, this is your story. From the size of your nipples to choosing your career path, V is immediately yours. CD Project Red has been Gerald’s glamorous charm for many years, with Cyberbunk 2077 handing you developer storytelling verses and asking you to create your own story in Night City. After spending 16 hours with the game, I only hit Act 2 and started writing only V’s story, but so far the journey has been intoxicating. One should not be worried that Cyberbunk 2077 will be disappointing; This is definitely a game that exceeds expectations.

Finally I previewed Cyberbunk 2077, I chose the Carbo Life path – a view of the high flying lifestyle of the corporate world full of money and power. But this time, I chose the Street Kit. As the game says, if you want to know the streets of Night City, you have to live them. Fixers, gang leaders and pushers are your neighbors, you are known around the city by name. You are a local in Knight City, and the choices and opportunities available to you in the game will reflect that – just like each of the three career path choices.

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

But this initial result is only a beginning. From here, things get trickier, and this is where the true meaning of life lies! Even after almost two full days Cyberpunk 2077 It is difficult to understand how far the web spreads from one conversation to another. It does not help that there is often a subtlety in the difference between the answers you can give. Some are, of course, very assertive – they clearly lead you on very different paths depending on where you hold your faith – but others are a much less obvious cut. An optional purpose in a task involves setting up an alternative crowd, or inviting another character to check-in, but all of these have the ability to send goals that rotate widely in different directions or to find a hidden plot that can influence you. Future choices. The real intrigue in the branch stories of Cyberbunk 2077 enters your psyche, like biopics that fuel cybernetic-advanced individuals.

I’m deliberately ambiguous here, because even mentioning the storyline of cyberbank from the beginning will push the waist depth into the spoiler city. Even the opening six or more hours of this game – the pre-credit roll I can add – provide story pulses that you expect to find more into the story. C.D. Project Red is not afraid to surprise you and manipulate actions and effects like a cleverly hidden poker player – not to mention visually. But it is always worth remembering that your results are everything in this game.

Joyce and Adjustment

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

A lot of these choices come from the conversations you have with the cast of the characters you meet in Night City. I’ve met some of them so far, the worst adjustment is Tex and brain teacher Judy, the hateful horrible Ripperdock fingers and a mysterious adjustment called Mr. Hands. From those you communicate with only through your phone, there is no doubt that V will become a more permanent device in life, each adding meaning to the cast. They are all stunning animations, completely expelled, but at the same time mysterious. Character BIOS has no Rollotex, you just have to find it yourself if you want to know more.

Of course, CD Project Red is no stranger to creating life worlds full of memorable characters. But the first person nature of Cyberbunk 2077, combined with the sheer level of layers at each end of the offer, makes it feel more personal than anything we did with Gerald & Co. Cyberpunk 2077 offers the best organic game I have ever experienced, which is very close to real human interaction. If you want to talk to someone, go to them. NC residents have the “Press X to Contact” line; Instead you provide options for your openers and then you log in. It is very minimal in terms of cutscenes and instead focuses on providing interactive conversations that you can control more freely, you can choose something that happens anywhere else in the middle of the room if you want.

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

A particular moment stuck with me, very simple, but another element of the game’s organic dialogue. I spent some time talking to the aforementioned Judy – who currently plays one of my favorites in the game – and I left the room as soon as the conversation was over. I walked out the door when she called me back with a simple “Hey, V”. I would not have been drawn to the narrative exams again, I could have chosen to walk up the stairs and into the cool breeze of the neon-soaked streets of Night City. Of course, I did not, and I returned to find out, the rest will be reduced to the history of V.

The city that never slept

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

Moments like this are what keep Knight City alive. But your actions are just as important as your words in Cyberpunk 2077. After the initial tasks of the game, which varies according to the career path you have chosen, Knight City folds in front of you. Book up, billboards and noise with the urban chaos of this troubled city. It is difficult to overstate how full this world is; Map is the candy store of opportunities, much to do in Night City with live crimes, shopping rides, pick-up shows, side quests to explore, a little shopping or engaging in one of the local joystoys.

But what you do, in what order is important. I delayed paying for one of the game ‘s first missions from a fixer called Wagako, and was then able to bring the missing Edis to a completely separate conversation as a key task. It’s a small thing, but a big part of how this world is created to feel completely realistic and always reactive to V’s actions.

(Image Credit: CD Project Red)

This is not an easy feat, especially in a world full of such decisions and distractions. After 16 hours, I (without hesitation) left Night City, confusing my magazine with 30-odd page searches and shows, full-time diving into the main campaign and watching the conversations of each passerby for a while. Night City is totally absorbing and absolutely beautiful.

Cyberbunk 2077 is a great initiative. The density of the game settings is a testament to that, and I am only somewhat comfortable in understanding the issues of weapon loading, large capacity tree, offers or my future in web developments – to name a few. But that amount comes with some concerns, and although Cyberbunk 2077 did not present me with any game-breaking errors, there were plenty of visual errors – even though CDPR claims to be aware of them. I’m reluctant to suggest that they will all be fixed by the time we all lend a hand throughout the entire game on December 10th, but I’m mindful of forgiving a few of these ambitious – and frighteningly huge – with a game of accidental quirks. It was a hell of a game, a neon-soaked dizziness from the first moment.