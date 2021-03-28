20 Must See Netflix Movies in April – Revista Galileo

+



A film about the life and discoveries of Radiation, Marie and Pierre Curie will be available on Netflix from April 15 (Photo: Revelation)

In April, twenty new films on the Netflix list ensure home fun (and security), while social detachment measures are needed to prevent the spread of Govt-19.

Among the highlights, are the original products Thunder Force, Jokes with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer about two friends who become superheroes, and Love and monsters, Action film by the same producers Stranger things. Classic as franchise Rambo And the winner Schindler’s List They are also good choices for movie lovers.

Check out the full April intro list below

Day 1

Schindler’s List

Oscar Schindler spends his entire fortune liberating 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz during World War II. Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg and won the 1994 Oscar for Best Picture.

Arrest me if you are talented

An FBI agent decides to put Con Man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But having it is not easy. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Steve Jobs

This biographical film, which addresses three important moments in the life of Steve Jobs, shows the weaknesses and foresight of the man who created the Mac. Starring Michael Passpender and Kate Winslet.

Liar

After your son’s birthday wish is fulfilled, the lying lawyer can only tell the truth for 24 hours. With Jim Carrey.

Crossing

This is the true story of Philip Pettit, who crossed a narrow path to the top of the Twin Towers in 1974 and broke death and the law. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The boy from the house next door

The beautiful and newly divorced Clary (Jennifer Lopez) is in contact with her teenage son’s friend, the consequences of which are far worse than she thought.

The force of nature

When a condominium is evacuated due to a hurricane, police join a group of residents to deal with criminals who are occupying the area in search of $ 55 million. Starring Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth.

Rambo – Planned to kill

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a veteran warrior who turns into a fugitive and confronts the real guerrilla.

Rambo II: Mission

Rambo is commissioned to help find evidence that there are prisoners of war in Vietnam, but this task turns out to be a rescue.

Rambo III

Rambo decides not to help a friend on a mission, but will have to rescue him after he is caught.

Cowboy Soul, with Idris Elba, arrives on Netflix on April 2 (Photo: Revelation)

Day 2

Cowboy Soul

A rebellious young man goes to live with his father in the summer and finds a home in the Black Cowboys community in Philadelphia, USA. Film produced by Ricky Stop with Idris Elba.

Tile

In search of independence after a long medical treatment, teenage Chloe suspects that her mother is hiding bad secrets. With Sarah Paulson and Keira Allen.

Secrets of Madame Claude

In Paris in the 1960s, Madame Claude’s influence extended beyond the world of prostitution – until the arrival of a wealthy young woman threatened to change everything in this French series.

Day 9

Thunder Force

When two childhood friends reunite and form a pair of superheroines, one of them creates a formula that gives superpowers superpowers. With Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Day 14

Love and monsters

Seven years after escaping a real apocalypse, the unfortunate Joel (Dylan O’Brien) escapes from an underground bunker and tries to return with his ex in this film, which has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Amore e Monstros with Dylan O’Brien debuts on Netflix on April 14 (Photo: Revelation)

Day 15

Radiation

Driven by a brilliant mind and great curiosity, Marie Curie (Rosamond Bike) embarks on a scientific journey with her husband Pierre (Sam Riley). Together, they make world-changing inventions. Image by Marjane Chatrapi.

Day 21

Lurks for evil

Searching for the missing teenager, the small town detective discovers that an evil presence is bothering his family. Starring Helen Hunt.

Day 23

Tell me when

Will works hard, but decides to leave the monopoly of life in Los Angeles to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish: to visit and love the main sights of Mexico City.

Day 29

Information

After a failed mission, an FBI informant is forced to continue working in secret to eliminate a mob, now only inside the prison.

Voices and figures

The couple moves from the big city to a small village and ends up discovering the dark side of the wedding – and the bad story of the new home.