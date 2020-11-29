20 years of Exchange 2000: Microsoft Figurities for Data Center

Twenty years ago, Windows began to claim its share of the data center: on November 29, 2000, Exchange 2000 appeared – a version of Microsoft’s landmark version of server use.

It’s not so much software, but its combination with the new Windows 2000 server and the LDAP – based Active Directory made the mail server very popular. Although Microsoft is relevant as the Zoo’s database of applications, some of its other products are closely linked to the Microsoft directory service.

Windows Server, AD And exchange: no trivial change

Addition: Exchange 2000 is designed for use in large IT environments, but can also be used in small companies. The data center set was a significant hurdle for many IT companies: after all, it was only necessary to introduce a mail server, but a new operating system and AD.

Easier than possible: Installation started with a single click, incorrect configuration deleted entire user database.

When upgrading to Exchange 2000, the existing client, who incorrectly configured the required active directory link, deleted the entire user database. At the beginning of the millennium, Microsoft wanted to integrate new functions into its software in the blink of an eye – instant messaging, video conferencing and (early) mobile technologies were introduced as part of this feature in the exchange, only to develop their own lives as a link in the coming years.

The web storage system collides with virus protection

The web storage system should be a particularly big hit. Transfer technology, including many new attributes, interfaces, and protocols, would replace conventional data storage. The virtual drive M appeared in Explorer, and it even set up SMB shares.

Exchange 2000 made its database available as a virtual drive, but the database was not suitable for subsequent access.

Over the next few months, customer complaints about data loss caused by scans of client antivirus programs increased. Microsoft hid the drive again with Exchange 2003 before it completely disappeared in the 2007 version – an example back and forth during the development of the mail server.

Nevertheless, it has become a success story not only for customers forgiving technical quality issues, but also commercially, for the Exchange team. But two decades later, the signs for a successor seem to be more and more: if Microsoft had its way, customers should now choose the 365 cloud.

