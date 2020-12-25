2020, Benfica’s scariest year. Worse only in 2008

Benfica completes a credibility Dose Harpilis. The Super Cup defeat against rival FC Porto last Wednesday was another memorable episode of 2020, worsening in 2008.

That is, The Reds have not had such a bad calendar year in 12 years, as evidenced by the fact that they have won only 25 of the 47 games they have played, indicating only 53% of wins, Still amassing 11 tracks and 10 defeats, three of which were precisely ahead of the Dragons.

The truth is, by the start of 2020, nothing predicted this defeat would happen, with all Benfica having seven wins in a row and reaching the Estadio Draco game led by I-Liga, seven points ahead of FC Porto. But on the night of February 8, the Eagles went into a free fall: seeing the advantage in the championship disappear, they were eliminated by Shakhtar Donetsk from the Europa League and lost the final match of the Portuguese Cup with the Dragons. Meanwhile, coach Bruno Laze, who was the champion last season, was sacked and Nelson Verasimo was the coach until the end of this season …

Bruno Lஜ்ge was sacked after losing to Madrid in early July © Gerardo Santos / Global Images

118.5 million was invested in reinforcements

With elections at the club scheduled for October, Louis Philippe Vieira bet everything on his re-election, and in times of contagion and global economic crisis, he opened his ropes to the stock market. He brought back Jorge Jesus, who had won almost everything at Flamenco, and invested .5 98.5 million in new players, a record in Portugal.

In fact, no Portuguese club has invested so much in a single calendar year, except for the astronomical sum spent in the summer, when it was necessary to hire the German Julian Weigel for 20 million euros in January. In practice, by 2020, Benfica will have invested 8 118.5 million in reinforcements.

Only 40% success in 2008

Compared to 2008, the Reds finished the season with just 40% of their wins (18 wins in 45 games), fourth in the league with 23 points from champions FC Porto, and fell in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup in the 16th round of the Europa League with Getafe. Jose Antonio Camacho left the post of coach halfway through and left Fernando Salana until the end of the season, similar to what happened to Nelson Vercimo this year.

For the 2008/09 season, the Spaniard hired Quick Flores, who left the team in first place on the final day of the championship, but had already been knocked out of the League Cup and UEFA Cup.

However, as 31 million euros were invested in the two exchange markets in 2018, the amount of investment was incomparably lower than what was recorded this year, with Pablo Eimer being the most expensive player (7.5 million euros).

The first sign of “disaster” in Athens

Vertonghen, the most expensive player in Portuguese football (மில்லியன் 24 million), along with Everton, Petrinho, Waltzmid and Darwin Nice, were dealt a severe blow by George Jesus and Benfica in the first game of the season in Greece. PAOK’s Thessaloniki have been knocked out of the Champions League, preventing them from tackling the huge investment.

Darwin Nice is the most expensive deal in Benfica history (மில்லியன் 24 million) © Alvaro Isidoro / Global Images

The Avatars were then forced to sell Robin Diaz to Manchester City to balance the accounts, replacing Nicholas Ottamendi. But the games that followed the “disaster” in Greece also created the impression that they could grow, as George Jesus’ team had seven consecutive wins.

But Bovista (0-3) and home SP. Defeats to Prague (2-3) neglected the team ‘s ups and downs and increased defensive issues, with only nine appearances in the last 13 games (with only Pardes, Le Bosnan, Villafranques and Gil Vicente scoring zero goals).

January 2021 will be decisive

The Super Cup game against FC Porto in Aveiro is the culmination of an irregular year that could not be reversed even with the arrival of George Jesus. For now, Benfica have already dropped out of the Champions League and lost the Super Cup, but four more goals remain, as they are second in the I-League, with two points from Arsenal in the Europa League and two points from Arsenal in the Europa League. , In the League Cup he s. Playing in the semifinals with Prague.

January 2021 is crucial for what remains of Benfica’s 2020-21 season. He will face the results of the League Cup and visit FC Porto and Sport in the first round of the championship. Jesus has a few days to improve a team and, in this way, reverse the negative cycle of light in 2020.

