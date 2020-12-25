Home sport 2020, Benfica’s scariest year. Worse only in 2008

Dec 25, 2020 0 Comments
Benfica completes a credibility Dose Harpilis. The Super Cup defeat against rival FC Porto last Wednesday was another memorable episode of 2020, worsening in 2008.

That is, The Reds have not had such a bad calendar year in 12 years, as evidenced by the fact that they have won only 25 of the 47 games they have played, indicating only 53% of wins, Still amassing 11 tracks and 10 defeats, three of which were precisely ahead of the Dragons.

The truth is, by the start of 2020, nothing predicted this defeat would happen, with all Benfica having seven wins in a row and reaching the Estadio Draco game led by I-Liga, seven points ahead of FC Porto. But on the night of February 8, the Eagles went into a free fall: seeing the advantage in the championship disappear, they were eliminated by Shakhtar Donetsk from the Europa League and lost the final match of the Portuguese Cup with the Dragons. Meanwhile, coach Bruno Laze, who was the champion last season, was sacked and Nelson Verasimo was the coach until the end of this season …

118.5 million was invested in reinforcements

With elections at the club scheduled for October, Louis Philippe Vieira bet everything on his re-election, and in times of contagion and global economic crisis, he opened his ropes to the stock market. He brought back Jorge Jesus, who had won almost everything at Flamenco, and invested .5 98.5 million in new players, a record in Portugal.

READ  Battle lines drawn; Liverpool interested in USMNT star McKennie

In fact, no Portuguese club has invested so much in a single calendar year, except for the astronomical sum spent in the summer, when it was necessary to hire the German Julian Weigel for 20 million euros in January. In practice, by 2020, Benfica will have invested 8 118.5 million in reinforcements.

