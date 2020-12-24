Home entertainment 2020 Holiday Card by Megan Markle and Prince Harry

2020 Holiday Card by Megan Markle and Prince Harry

Better a poor horse than no horse at all Giving A good holiday card – it’s clear to Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple sent out their holiday card, which explodes with good cheer with a beautiful description of their family outside their home in Montecito, California.

Ducks and Duchess of Sussex

The cover features Harry and Megan’s adorable 19-month-old son Archie, as well as their two dogs Pula and Guy and the message “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you”.

“The original photo of the family was taken by The Duchess’ mother at their home earlier this month,” said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spokesman. People. “The small Christmas tree, including home-made ornaments and other decorations, was selected by Archie and the tree will be replanted during the holidays.”

The card also states that the family made a personal donation to the animal welfare organization Mahu.

We are delighted to receive wonderful Christmas greetings from our host, The Duchess of Sussex, who has made personal donations, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us in May May, thank you and Merry Christmas. Find out more! Https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM

“This year, as a family, we have made donations to many charities with you,” the Duchess wrote on the cover. “From a local California organization that helps families get out of homelessness, to two of our UK supporters: one that supports animal and social welfare, and the other, a loving friend’s memorial fund that helps educate children in Uganda and fight poverty, and we’re honored their work on behalf of all.”

An appropriate gesture, because the holidays are all about the giving spirit.

