2020 NHL playoffs schedule: Stanley Cup Qualifier schedule

The NHL’s 24-team playoff begins Saturday. But there could be questions about how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. We’re here with answers, schedules and more.

Qualifiers begin August 1. See a full schedule here and below.

For more on how they settled on everything, including the CBA and Return to Play agreement, click here.

How the 24-team playoff format works

The NHL shared the “competitive format” for the 24-team playoff setup for how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work. The “round robin” pertains to the seeding for the top four teams in each conference. The “qualifying round” has previously been referred to as a “play-in” round. Toronto will host the Eastern Conference teams at Scotiabank Arena, while Edmonton will have the Western Conference teams at Rogers Place.

Competitive Format

In each Conference, teams seeded by points percentage.

• Round Robin: The top 4 teams play for First Round seeding (regular-season overtime rules in effect)

• Qualifying Round: The remaining 8 teams play best-of-5 series to advance to the First Round (playoff overtime rules in effect)

• First Round and Second Round: Format (seeding vs. bracket) and series lengths will be best-of-seven.

• Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final: Best-of-7 series will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

* The winners from the Qualifying Round play the top 4 seeds in the First Round. Individual First Round series matchups remain to be determined.

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1(recap)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (MTL leads series 2-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Canadiens 4, Penguins 3 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (CAR won series 3-0)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 (recap)

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (NYI lead series 2-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Islanders 4, Panthers 2 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ leads series 2-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 0 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Avalanche 2, Blues 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche 4, Stars 0

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights 6, Blues 4 (recap)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues, TBD

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI leads series 2-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks, 6:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*, TBD

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (ARZ leads series 2-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes 4, Predators 3 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Predators 4, Coyotes 2 (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. ET – (live look-in coverage on NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*, TBD

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (VAN leads series 2-1)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Canucks 4, Wild 3 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks 3, Wild 0 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild, 10:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*, TBD

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets (CGY won series 3-1)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Flames 4, Jets 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets 3, Flames 2 (recap)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames 6, Jets 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames 4, Jets 0 (recap)

* – if necessary

Key Dates for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Free Agency, Draft

So, we just covered how the 2020 NHL playoffs will work and the “where” for the NHL’s playoff return to award a 2020 Stanley Cup. Let’s cover the “when.”

Aug 10: Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery to determine No. 1 overall pick

Aug 11: First Round begins

Aug 25: Second Round begins

Sept. 8: Conference Finals begin

Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins

Oct 4: Last possible date for Stanley Cup to be awarded

Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)

Mid-Oct.: free agent period opens

Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season

Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins