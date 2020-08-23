Home sport 2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 4

2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 4

The final round of the first 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs event is here, and there’s one big narrative and several smaller ones set for the last 18 holes at The Northern Trust. First, the big one: Dustin Johnson went 60-64 in his middle two rounds and should cruise home to victory No. 22 on the PGA Tour on Sunday. He has a five-stroke lead and has looked absolutely indefatigable over the first three days. However, D.J. is also the last golfer to blow a five-stroke 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, so while I’m confident we’ll see another trophy ceremony from him on Sunday, there’s still a shadow of doubt as we enter the final round.

The subplots are maybe more intriguing. Several golfers — including Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, Harry Higgs and Louis Oosthuizen — are trying to move from outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to inside the top 70 with big finishes in Round 4. This would secure a spot in next week’s BMW Championship and keep hopes alive for the Tour Championship at East Lake. That will be huge (and dramatic!) to watch — especially if D.J. starts galloping early — as The Northern Trust winds down at TPC Boston.

Watch Round 4 of The Northern Trust from 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard and our complete viewer’s guide.

