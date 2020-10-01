2020 People’s Choice Awards: Full List of Nominees

Male TV Stars of 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer bank
Cole Sprite, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Gray Anatomy
Norman Readers, The walking dead
Sterling K. Brown, This is us
Steve Carell, Space force
Female TV Stars for 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Call Guri Ra. The walking dead
Ellen Pompeo, Gray Anatomy
Lily line heart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Kill eve
Sofia Vergara, Modern family
Drama TV Stars of 2020
Cole Sprite, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer bank
Call Guri Ra. The walking dead
Ellen Pompeo, Gray Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Kill eve
Sterling K. Brown, This is us
Comedy TV Stars of 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, unstable
Jameela Jamil, Good place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Christine Bell, Good place
Sofia Vergaga, Modern family
Yarra Shahidi, adult
Weekly Talk Show 2020
Good morning america
Live with Kelly & Ryan
Red table talk
Ellen DeGeneres show
Kelly Clarkson Shaw
Example
Wendy Williams Shaw
today
2020 Night Talk Show
See Andy Cohen’s life in action
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
James Corden’s Late Performance
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
2020 competition contest
Goode Teeth, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Just Sam, American idol
Madison Free Wet, Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, A masked singer
Rob Gronkowski, A masked singer
Sammie Cimarelli, club
2020 reality star
Anthony Porowski, Queer child
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer child
Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives in Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Catching Up The Kardashians
Chloe Kardashian, Catching Up The Kardashians
Lisa Linna, Real Housewives in Beverly Hills
Porsche Williams, Real Housewives in Atlanta