2020 People’s Choice Awards: Full List of Nominees

Male TV Stars of 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer bank

Cole Sprite, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Gray Anatomy

Norman Readers, The walking dead

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Steve Carell, Space force

Female TV Stars for 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to me

Call Guri Ra. The walking dead

Ellen Pompeo, Gray Anatomy

Lily line heart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Kill eve

Sofia Vergara, Modern family

Drama TV Stars of 2020

Comedy TV Stars of 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, unstable

Jameela Jamil, Good place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Christine Bell, Good place

Sofia Vergaga, Modern family

Yarra Shahidi, adult

Weekly Talk Show 2020

Good morning america

Live with Kelly & Ryan

Red table talk

Ellen DeGeneres show

Kelly Clarkson Shaw

Example

Wendy Williams Shaw

today

2020 Night Talk Show

See Andy Cohen’s life in action

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

James Corden’s Late Performance

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

2020 competition contest

Goode Teeth, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Just Sam, American idol

Madison Free Wet, Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, A masked singer

Rob Gronkowski, A masked singer

Sammie Cimarelli, club

2020 reality star

Anthony Porowski, Queer child

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer child

Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives in Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Catching Up The Kardashians

Chloe Kardashian, Catching Up The Kardashians

Lisa Linna, Real Housewives in Beverly Hills

Porsche Williams, Real Housewives in Atlanta

