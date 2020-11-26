Exclusive

America’s worst prisoners will sit for a Thanksgiving like ours in 2020 … complete with turkey and fear of catching Govt-19.

We did some digging and found out what these famous criminals would eat on a turkey day … here’s a breakdown of their spreads, they are limited to food and not viral.

Lori at FCI Dublin, California:

Herbal roast turkey with pan gravy, honey-glazed country ham, mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, delicious cornmeal dressing, southern style green beans or boiled green beans, cranberry sauce, honey apple dinner

If Lori wants to avoid the bird and the pig, she can choose the meat-free gateway … Stir-fry the tofu with the polished chickpeas and stuffed bell peppers.

Mosimo at FCI Lombok, California:

Turkey Roast, Boiled Turkey Ham, Soy Chicken Grandma, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Chicken Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls, Pumpkin

Kodak on Illinois USB Thompson:

Stir fry turkey or tofu, mashed potatoes, corn, cornstarch, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, pie or cranberry sauce

Weinstein at Wendy’s Editing Facility in New York:

Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Whipped Potatoes, Boiled Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls and Butter, Ice Cream Sunday

SCI Phoenix Cosby, Pennsylvania:

Turkey or Garden Burger, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Stuffing, Green Peas, Gravy, Dinner Rolls, Butter, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin