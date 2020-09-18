2020 US Open leaderboard: live coverage, golf scores, and 2nd round Tiger Woods scores at Winged Foot today

The first 18 holes of the 2020 US Open were easily playable by the winged foot for the rest of the week. Friday’s second round is expected to include gusts, colder temperatures, and harder greens than what we saw on the opening day. Fortunately, I wish you enjoyed all the scoring in the first 18 holes. Because you won’t see that much the rest of the time.

What you’ll see on Friday is the world’s best golfers trying to keep their heads above the standard. Matthew Wolff and Thomas Pieters will both go early with a huge first round shot 4 under. Leader Justin Thomas (-5) will be late with Patrick Reed (-4) and Rory McIlroy (-3). We will see them fighting each other. And perhaps more appropriately-it’s a golf course where you’ll have a huge fight in the next three days. We’ll also look at how Tiger Woods (+3), Dustin Johnson (+3) and Jordan Spieth (+3) can fight to make the cut in the first of the six majors of the season.

