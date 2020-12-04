2020 Zakir Grand Prix FP2 Report and Features

George Russell continued his Mercedes debut at the Zakir Grand Prix, which led to his second straight session on Friday at Free Train 2 as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second again, ahead of Racing Point of Sergio Perez. It was harder for any driver to get a clean lap around the Bahrain International Circuit Outer Track, which is just 0.2 km long and 3.5 km longer than Monaco. But when the qualifying simulations are over, it’s Russell, As in FP1, Headed the time sheets on the lap of 54.713 – two tenths slower than he had managed in the opening session of the weekend. Read more: Zakir G.P. between Russell and Bodas for the 2022 Mercedes seat. Wolfe insists the shooting did not take place Valteri could not go into the podas One-third of his team on FP1 – And on paper, his FP2 performance was even worse, Finn ends up on P11, and didn’t see the short circuit configuration completely around. But if his two qualifying simulation breaks the track limits at Turn 8 on the lap, stops or removes them, Bodas will be confident of turning the situation around on Saturday, setting the B11 time on the hardest tires at the start of that session.

After Russell, Verstappen was also 0.128 behind, with both the Dutchman and his fifth-placed Red Bull team-mate Alex Alban complaining that they were low on their RB16s. Perez finished third in Verstappen’s 0.025 seconds, while Stephen O’Connor put him in the strong lap of the P4, saying Renault had a better time this weekend with the low downforce force set-up needed. In fifth place came Albany, followed by Daniel Quiet’s album, a First day for Russia and his team He saw his progress with Second Racing Point of Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo’s Second Renault, Pierre Casley and Carlos Science’s leading McLaren – he complained of losing synchronization in his gears with his long simulation – in P9 and P10, some flying string In the final moments Casley experienced a fear. It happened – the second exercise in Zagir After Pottas ’11th minute, Kimi Raikkonen was 12th behind his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovanni – two Ferrari-powered cars, temporarily able to see Vincio Giuseppe’s Giuseppe’ Was 14th than. Meanwhile, Friday night was a session to forget Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel finished 16th, Rotate initially at turn 2, Then rotated dramatically again in front of Magnusson on Turn 5 on his first flying lap in qualified simulations, and then before running wide in another. At least his car was working with the team mate Charles Leklerk suffers from drive shaft problem In two laps, after failing to set a time.

2020 Zakir Grand Prix FP2: The cut spins in Turn 2