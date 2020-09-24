2021 Acura TLX First Drive Review: Progress towards excellence

that much 2021 Acura TLX It is the company’s latest luxury sedan, once known for the legendary Legend and its legitimate “precision performance” tagline. Everyone at Acura wants to bring back the magic of the 1990s. From Jon Ikeda, Head of Brand – Focus on returning sportiness to luxury automakers with one new product at a time. In the case of TLX, did that effort pay off?

If you look at the numbers, it’s very likely. Backing the TLX every 2021 is the Acura proprietary platform, each trim level (High-performance Type S storage) Get 4 turbocharged 2.0 liter inline. Share with RDXThe engine has a powerful output of 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet, beating the old base 2.4 liters by 66 and 98 respectively. It also has a slightly less power than the previous option 3.5-liter V6, which made 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft, but more twist. The stunning 10-speed automatic transmission and available super-handling all-wheel drive further enhance the TLX’s spec chart performance. But what if paper turns into pavement?

Do our best

Acura Gives the 2021 TLX a sportier, more neutral handling. Returning to the double wishbone front suspension is a step in the right direction, keeping the tire contact patch consistent even over hard cornering or bumps. The new platform is 50% harder than before thanks to high-strength materials such as aluminum and press hardened steel. Engineers also worked to equalize the weight distribution. Aluminum hoods, front fenders, damper mounts, and bumper supports have reduced the weight of the front axle, just like moving the battery into the trunk.

Unfortunately, there is so much good science can do to prevent carrying 57% of the vehicle’s mass over the front axle. The TLX, recessed in the corner, responds with the help of a firm understeer and tire creak, and offers more front-end rolls than I’d like to see. The A-Spec and Advance I drove both had a SH-AWD, because the torque vectoring rear differential can send 100% of the torque on the rear axle to any wheel, reducing understeer when applying the throttle.

After a few minutes on a narrow slow road, it became clear that the TLX drives best when slowly entering a corner. Trail braking is the enemy here. When you see the corner vertices, press the accelerator pedal. . Driven in that way, the four-wheel drive system is plotted with almost perfect transmission tuning and a tough, lag-free Turbo 4 to have fun on the canyon road. Also, choosing aggressive summer tires can help you get into the corner. Both cars I’ve driven are wearing rubber all season.

In high-speed corners, the TLX comes out on its own thanks to a sophisticated super handling system that properly mixes the forces between the wheels. Acura also deserves recognition as an electric steering gear with a decent steering feel and linear response. Oddly enough, the A-Spec didn’t get Advance’s adaptive dampers, but both offer good body control. Acura has adjusted the standard dampers between the Sport and Normal settings on the Advance model.

Confident first impression

We took a picture of the 2021 TLX Look under studio lightsHowever, in the real world, the Acura sedan looks much more purposeful and planted. Some of them are due to the larger proportions. The 113.0-inch wheelbase and 194.6-inch overall length were higher than the TLX’s previous model, with a longer dash-to-axle ratio and a wider track, giving it a much more luxurious look. The crisp hood bulge is visible from the outside and looks even better from the driver’s seat, and both the A-Spec and Advance trims feature beautiful 19-inch wheels that perfectly fill the fender openings.

The interior is better. The attractive center stack of the dashboard looks like the control panel of a futuristic spacecraft, and the focus is the large integrated mechanics system knob pulled right out of the NSX. Genuine aluminum trims appear on base, technical and A-Spec models, while Advance uses aluminum and open perforated wood. Combining a larger palm rest for the True Touchpad Interface (TTI) and a tall, well-padded center console, the TLX offers an almost complete ergonomic character. The steering wheel, pedals and auxiliary controls are easily accessible with the driver’s seat adjusted to the frame with my long legs and short arms.

Luxury and technology

When the road ahead straightens, the TLX becomes Acura’s premier luxury car. There is no corner complex or driving line to focus on, making it easier to appreciate the sedan’s superior interiors, supportive front and rear seats, and a comfortable ride, especially on Advanced models set to Comfort. The two taller passengers will have plenty of space in the front thanks to the wider interior with the front seats a little further apart. Acura says TLX has best-in-class “couple rooms”. And the rear seats are reasonably common and are more than comparable prices. Mercedes-Benz C300 and BMW 330i.

One of TLX’s real party pieces is the ELS Studio 3D audio system, which is the standard for A-Spec and Advance. As we have experienced before, The system delivers crystal clear treble and mid tones with excellent bass reproduction and immersive surround sound when playing compatible file formats. It also helps to improve the quality of streaming music. If you are an audiophile, you will love it.

Acura also incorporates the latest and greatest technology features in the 2021 TLX. The new touchpad works well, mounting a 10.2-inch infotainment display near the driver’s field of view, but out of reach. Input is made through a small touchpad on the right side of the center console, whose functions reflect the functions of the screen. Tap the top left corner of the pad to activate everything in that screen position. Once you get used to it, TTI is intuitive and easy to use.

The Advance model’s 10.5-inch head-up display also helps reduce distraction, but if the driver can’t keep an eye on the road, frankly, you shouldn’t drive from scratch. The standard AcuraWatch safety suite bundles traffic jam assistance with forward collision monitoring, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and low-speed tracking. Except for the base model, all trims also offer blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic assistance, and front and rear parking sensors. Unfortunately, I cannot use the surround view camera.

Competition is heating up

Acura has taken some of the 2021 TLX’s potential competitors for some quick benchmarking, and in many respects, Japanese luxury automakers have a lot to be proud of. More expensive and compared to one class up BMW 530i xDriveThe TLX boasts a more responsive powertrain and a much nicer interior, while the Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic and Audi A4 It’s noticeably small inside. That said, the smaller Mercedes and the midsize Bimmer boast better low-speed handling mechanics, and I think the similarly priced 3 Series will widen the gap further.

Nevertheless, Acura has worked hard to make TLX a real competitor. in Base price of $37,500 (Add $1,025 to destination) For the front drive sedan, it offers a larger interior space and comfort while competing with a smaller class of cars. The A-Spec SH-AWD I drove demanded $46,250, and the fully loaded Advance SH-AWD needed $48,300 (add dealer handling to both).

Along with the destination, the $49,325 TLX Advance is a decent sports sedan, with a beautifully finished interior, smooth ride, aggressive styling and intense performance. Despite the low-speed handling. Although imperfect, the 2021 Acura TLX is a significant improvement over its predecessor and is an excellent alternative to the competition.

competitor :