22 movies are confirmed to arrive on Netflix in April 2021

Netflix movies in April 2021

Nearly 60 messages are guaranteed to arrive April 2021 Netflix. To see the full list, between the series and the pictures, click here!

In this post, we have split 22 confirmed images to introduce on the platform you want to see.

Highlights, we have Cowboy Soul, With Idris Elba | As the protagonist, Love and monsters, Who Dylan O’Brien, Popular with the owner Maze Runner, Three classic Rambo pictures, and Natural force, With Mel Gibson.

Tile, Or Tile, Which will be released in cinemas and staged and starred Sarah Paulson, Is a great choice.

See full list:

Thunder Force (4/9/2021)

When two childhood friends reunite and form a pair of superheroines, one of them creates a formula that gives superpowers superpowers. With Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Cowboy Soul (2/4/2021)

A rebellious young man goes to live with his father in the summer and finds a home in the Black Cowboys community in Philadelphia, USA. Film produced by Ricky Stop with Idris Elba.

Love and Monsters (4/14/2021)

Seven years after escaping a real apocalypse, the unfortunate Joel (Dylan O’Brien) escapes from an underground bunker and tries to return with his ex in this film, which has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Radiation (15/4/2021)

Driven by a brilliant mind and great curiosity, Marie Curie (Rosamond Bike) embarks on a scientific journey with her husband Pierre (Sam Riley). Together, they make world-changing inventions. Image by Marjane Chatrapi.

Force of Nature (1/4/2021)

When a condominium is evacuated due to a hurricane, police join a group of residents to deal with criminals who are occupying the area in search of $ 55 million. Starring Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth.

Information (4/29/2021)

After a failed mission, an FBI informant is forced to continue working in secret to eliminate a mob, now only inside the prison.

Tell me when (4/23/2021)

Will works hard, but decides to leave the monopoly of life in Los Angeles to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish: to visit and love the main sights of Mexico City.

Madame Glott’s Secrets (2/4/2021)

In Paris in the 1960s, Madame Claude’s influence extended beyond the world of prostitution – until the arrival of a wealthy young woman threatened to change everything in this French series.

Schindler’s List (1/4/2021)

Oscar Schindler spends his entire fortune liberating 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz during World War II. Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg and won the 1994 Oscar for Best Picture.

Arrest me if you are talented (1/4/2021)

An FBI agent decides to put Con Man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But having it is not easy. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Steve Jobs (1/4/2021)

This biographical film, which addresses three important moments in the life of Steve Jobs, shows the weaknesses and foresight of the man who created the Mac. Starring Michael Passpender and Kate Winslet.

Liar (1/4/2021)

After your son’s birthday wish is fulfilled, the lying lawyer can only tell the truth for 24 hours. With Jim Carrey.

Abduction (1/4/2021)

This is the true story of Philip Pettit, who crossed a narrow path to the top of the Twin Towers in 1974 and broke death and the law. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Boy Next Door (1/4/2021)

The beautiful and newly divorced Clary (Jennifer Lopez) is in contact with her teenage son’s friend, the consequences of which are far worse than she thought.

Sneak Peek (4/21/2021)

Searching for the missing teenager, the small town detective discovers that an evil presence is bothering his family. Starring Helen Hunt.

Tile (2/4/2021)

In search of independence after a long medical treatment, teenage Chloe suspects that her mother is hiding bad secrets. With Sarah Paulson and Keira Allen.

Voices and Stats (4/29/2021)

The couple moves from the big city to a small village and ends up discovering the dark side of the wedding – and the bad story of the new home.

Rambo – planned to kill (1/4/2021)

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a veteran warrior who turns into a fugitive and confronts the real guerrilla.

Rambo II: Mission (1/4/2021)

Rambo is commissioned to help find evidence that there are prisoners of war in Vietnam, but this task turns out to be a rescue.

Rambo III (1/4/2021)

Rambo decides not to help a friend on a mission, but will have to rescue him after he is caught.

Shrek (1/4/2021)

With the intention of rescuing a beautiful princess from the clutches of a dragon, an adorable Okre joins a funny donkey.

Shrek 2 (1/4/2021)

Friendly Okre and his love return to his homeland to say that they are married, but Prince Charming is not happy.

