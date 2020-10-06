24 potential’superhuman’ planets found close to Earth

Earth only planet We know it supports life, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best.

New research published in scientific journal xenobiology, Has identified 24 potentially “removable” planets that may have more suitable conditions for the host organism. They may be slightly older than Earth (4.5 billion years), and “maybe a little bigger, a little warmer, maybe more humid.” They can also orbit stars with longer lifespans. Sun, The researchers found.

“We’ll have more information as the next space telescope approaches, so it’s important to select a few targets,” Washington State University scientist Dirk Schulz-Makuchi said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We have to focus on the specific planets with the most promising conditions for complex life, but we have to be careful not to get stuck in finding a second Earth, as there may be planets that are more suitable for life than we do.”

The main criteria researchers looked at to determine an extraterrestrial planet were:

Live within the habitable area. It is defined as the area around a star where a planet can support liquid water.

It has a cooler G star (the sun is a G star) or a K dwarf star.

It is up to 10% bigger than Earth.

The surface temperature can be about 5 degrees Celsius higher than Earth.

The 24 extraterrestrial planets are more than 100 light-years away from Earth, but they could be identified with future space telescopes such as NASA’s James Web Space Telescope, the researchers added. The light-year measuring distance in space is about 6 trillion miles.

The release of the James Webb telescope, originally scheduled for March 2021, is said to have been postponed to October 31, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

None of the 24 extraterrestrial planets meet all the criteria of being “super habitable”, but one of them has four characteristics, a sign that it may be more suitable for life than Earth.

Schulze-Makuch, who is also a researcher at the Technical University in Berlin, added that “it is sometimes difficult to convey the principle of a superpopulated planet because we think we have the best planets.” “We have a lot of complex and diverse life forms and many creatures that can survive in extreme environments. It’s good to live an adaptable life, but that doesn’t mean we have the best of all.”

In total, more than 4,500 extraterrestrial planets were discovered by NASA, of which about 50 were believed to be potentially habitable as of September 2018. They have the right size and trajectory to support surface water, and at least in theory support life.

