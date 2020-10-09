Home World 26,000 chicks were found abandoned at Madrid Airport. Spanish police investigate after 23,000 deaths

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
Spanish police are investigating animal cruelty after 26,000 live chicks were found abandoned in Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. airport Early this week.

About 23,000 chicks have died since then, police confirmed.

in press release Officials, published by Policia Nacional in Spain, learned that for the first time three days after the chicks arrived at Madrid airport, the chicks were kept in the cargo area. The cardboard box containing the chicks was damaged by rain, preventing the next trip.

About 6,000 chicks were killed when police learned of the abandoned cargo.
(National Police)

By the time the police noticed, about 6,000 chicks had already died from hunger and cold weather, while others had eaten the dead chicks to stop hunger. “It was dying.”

One escaped briefly shuts the runway at Toronto Airport.

In a statement translated in the press release, the police said, “The decay of dead animals has exacerbated the harsh environment of people who are still alive with a strong smell.

The police added that the company that produced the chicks left it to a shipping company that neglected to take care of the animals.

Two other animal rights groups were called to transport and care for the remaining live chicks, but about 3,000 were so sick and killed. Only about 3,000 chicks are now alive. together CBS News They are now managed by two animal rights groups.

The remaining live chickens are now managed by animal rights groups.

(National Police)

One of the organizations of the Animal Liberation and Welfare Association (ALBA) wrote: On facebook “The culprit of this disaster will be held accountable.”

Also, the organization can be adopted after the chicks recover, but “will only be possible for families who don’t use them for consumption and provide a valuable life.

As of Wednesday, an investigation is ongoing. Representatives of Policia Nacional could not immediately seek further comments.

