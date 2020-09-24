Gold miners stumbled across a massive meteorite crater that was created about 100 million years ago in the Western Australian Outback.

When miners were working near the historic Goldfields mining town Ora Banda in the northwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, they found rock formations that were invisible in place.

Geologist and geophysicist Dr. Jayson Meyers said: ‘The Aura Banda Crater was a little gift.’

‘The geologists who were studying it were drilling a hole in gold, and they saw a very peculiar rock.’

‘They thought deeply that this did not fit anything else they had seen and thought this could be the result of a meteorite impact.’

He said alphabet ‘Based on its location and the level of erosion and some soil filling the flanks, we estimate it could be about 100 million years old.’

The research team has found sediments from ancient plant material that paleontologists look for microscopic pollen that can reveal when the box is filled.

Curtin University is supporting Meyers and will look into glass droplets along with zircons and other minerals bonded to the bud cone to determine the exact date the collision occurred.

The team estimates that the crater is 100 million years old, but said it would have happened between 250 and 40 million years ago.

Zircons and other materials deep in the vaporized and recrystallized pores can also glow when an event occurs. resource.ly report.

Meyers told resource.ly,’The energy released when an asteroid hits would have been more than the combined energy gained from all the atomic tests conducted so far.

However, the Or Banda crater is five times larger than Australia’s famous Wolfe Creek crater, located in the northern part of the state. Wolf Creek was formed by a meteorite that was estimated to have hit Earth 300,000 years ago.

Had this crater hit the Cretaceous period, it would not have affected the era of dinosaurs. During the Dinosaur Age, it became a victim of an asteroid that left an approximately 90-mile impact crater on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, about 66 million years ago.

The meteorite left a huge 2,890-foot hole in the ground visible from the surface.

And it was considered the second largest crater in the world.