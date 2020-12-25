3-year-old girl is bitten by a poisonous snake in Australia – 12/25/2020

A three-year-old girl was playing in her backyard in Australia when she was surprised by the bite of a poisonous snake. Fortunately, the girl’s grandmother managed to quickly take her to the hospital and she was released without more serious consequences.

According to the ABC website, Lucia Carna was playing ball with her brother on Thursday (17). In a security camera image, it is possible to see a snake – imagined to be of the coral family – attacking the girl, who screams.

The grandmother, Jill, quickly picks up the girl, leaves the scene and takes her to Rockingham General Hospital.

According to the girl’s mother, Holly, it was Jill’s quick attitude that saved the girl. “We were told at the hospital that her immediate action made a fundamental difference,” she said.

The girl is fine. “I think grandmother was more afraid. She wasn’t worried at all,” the mother concluded.

What to do in case of an accident with snakes

Wash the bite site only with water or soap and water;

Keep the patient lying down;

Keep the patient hydrated;

Find the nearest medical service;

If possible, take the animal for identification.

What not to do in case of an accident with snakes