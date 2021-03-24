302 km at the deepest and darkest lake in the world – Observer

In central Russia, Lake Baikal, near the border with Mongolia, is impressive from every perspective, having been created 25 million years ago. It reaches a length of 643 km and a depth of 1.7 km, allowing it to collect more than 20% of the planet’s fresh water. Due to the lack of deposits, the enormous depth makes the water particularly clear, making it particularly hard and transparent ice in winter, the depth of which can appear very dark.

Every year an average of six vehicles and their occupants are swallowed up by the lake because they drive in thin areas of snow, so Lamborghini chose the location to set a speed record in those difficult conditions. Everything around the bike on top of the black snow was a Urus piloted by Russian expert Andrei Leondev.

The Lamborghini Urus used is a series model animated by 4.0 V8 Bitrobo with 650 hp and 850 Nm of generous torque at 2250 rpm. The Italian SUV boasts a top speed of 305km / h, but the question is how much it will lose by the cautionary features it faces.

Under the watchful eye of the International Federation, the Transpolbine brand’s initiative took place during the annual Days of Speed ​​Festival from March 10 to 13, which aims to set new speed records for snowfall. Automobile (FIA) and Russian Automobile Federation (RAF).

After reaching a speed of 302 km / h on one track, Urus started by setting a new speed record and setting a speed of 298 km / h. At the start of the kilometer, the Lamborghini SUV exceeded 1000 meters at an average speed of 114 km per hour, which allowed the sports SUV to set its second record in the Russian event.