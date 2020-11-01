343 responds to fans asking for ray tracing in Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Xbox Series X/S

By Dom Peppiatt, Sunday, November 1, 2020 16:38 GMT

Microsoft and 343 Industries have shared detailed information about the next-generation version. Halo: Master Chief Collection On the new blog.

Publishers and developers have confirmed that the next-generation version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will arrive on the Xbox Series XS. November 17 Returned in October and now more information about the port has been shared as well.

Fans have been asking 343 about how likely the game will include ray tracing at some point in their life, and senior producer Matt Hohl said the studio at least recognized the idea.

“I personally look forward to seeing what can be done with the power of this new hardware in the future,” Hohl said. Halo way point.

“The complexity and scope of the MCC poses unique challenges that we are still learning, but we love the opportunity to provide opportunities to deploy new and improved features in the future.

“One thing we’ve already learned here is that this team listens to the community as an important element of our plan. I love it and I’m happy to see what we can do together in the future!”

Ray tracing may not be on the card, but there are many other upgrades players can expect, at least in the short term.

“First, overall performance has improved significantly,” Hohl says. @Players with a compatible display can experience up to 120 fps at 4k on Series X and 1080p on Series S. This was a big engineering effort as each game within MCC has its own performance issues. There are similarities in the efforts for the PC version of each game, but Series X | The task of doing this in S isn’t always the same and it involved several unique challenges.

“Regardless of whether the player’s display setting is 120 fps or not, we’ve included some graphics improvements in the game, such as increased draw distance in levels and improved split screen experience for campaigns and multiplayer. And I can’t wait for everyone to experience these loading times. What I personally like is the added FOV slider.”

For more information on the Xbox Series X/S, including securing hard-to-find pre-orders, Please check the dedicated page.