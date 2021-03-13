365 Dias and Adam Chandler top Netflix Golden Raspberry nominees · TV News

The Netflix list is not just about successes. The streaming giant appeared on the list of the worst films of the year after the release of the nominees for the 41st edition of the Golden Raspberry 2021 this Friday (12). Among those responsible for the brand was the critically acclaimed 365 Days (2020) and Halloween by Hubby (2020), a film starring Adam Chandler, which received six and three nominations each.
The erotic drama divides the leadership of the highly pointed relationship with Tolittle (2020), the first feature starring Robert Downey Jr. after Avengers: Ultimatum (2019) which is considered a public failure.
Once Upon a Dream (2020), Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, and Missy Wrong (2020) also received three nominations, which helped Netflix increase its list of strong candidates. Anne Hathaway was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) and contributed to the site’s importance at the awards.
Interested in the nominations of Glenn Klose (bad supporting actress) and Maria Baklova (bad pair on the scene with Rudy Giuliani). Both actresses were remembered at the Golden Globe Awards, and Maria’s name appeared on this year’s Oscar list for her work on Fight: Next Cinema Tape (2020).
Created in 1980, the Golden Raspberry has become a staple of the film awards season in the United States. In some versions, this was even counted in the presence of the recommended cast.
The award was founded by promoter John Wilson, who came up with the idea after a double film session featuring a Messiah Neo Bot Parar (1980) and Sanadu (1980). Wilson hosted the first ceremony in 1981 in the living room of his home.
Check out the full list below:
Bad picture
365 days
Complete proof
In Tolit
Fantasy Island
Music
Bad actor
Robert Downey, Jr. – In Dolit
Mike Lindell – Complete proof
Michael Moron – 365 days
Adam Chandler – O Halloween to Hobby
David Spade – A Missy Errada
Bad actress
Anne Hathaway – The last thing she wanted and a conference of witches
Katie Holmes – Dummy 2 and the Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lopez – A Missy Errata
Anna-Maria Siklakka – 365 days
Bad supporting actress
Close Glenn – Once a dream
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie K – Ilha da Fantasia
Kristen Wyck – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
Bad supporting actor
Chevy Chase – Very nice Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (Like Himself) – Borat: The next movie tape
Shia Leaf – Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Night Violation, Hardening and Survival
Bad director
Charles Band – All Barbie & Kendra Movies
Barbara Biolovas & Tomas Montes – 365 Dias
Stephen Kagan – In Tollywood
Ron Howard – Once Upon a Dream
Chia – Music
Bad script
365 days
All Barbie & Kendra Movies
In Tolit
Fantasy Island
Once upon a time a dream
Bad remake, copy or sequence
365 days (Polish remake / Fifty shades of gray theft)
In Tollywood (remake)
Fantasy Island (remake / replay)
Hobby’s Halloween (a remake of The Bobo and the Beast)
Wonder Woman 1984 (series)
Bad screen competition
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani – Borat: The next film tape
Robert Downey Jr. and his Welsh accent – in Dolit
Harrison Ford and the Fake Graphic Computer Dog – The Call of the Forest
Lauren Lapus e David Spade – A Missy Errada
Adam Chandler and his screaming voice – Hobby’s Halloween