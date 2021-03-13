365 Dias and Adam Chandler top Netflix Golden Raspberry nominees · TV News

The Netflix list is not just about successes. The streaming giant appeared on the list of the worst films of the year after the release of the nominees for the 41st edition of the Golden Raspberry 2021 this Friday (12). Among those responsible for the brand was the critically acclaimed 365 Days (2020) and Halloween by Hubby (2020), a film starring Adam Chandler, which received six and three nominations each.

The erotic drama divides the leadership of the highly pointed relationship with Tolittle (2020), the first feature starring Robert Downey Jr. after Avengers: Ultimatum (2019) which is considered a public failure.

Once Upon a Dream (2020), Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, and Missy Wrong (2020) also received three nominations, which helped Netflix increase its list of strong candidates. Anne Hathaway was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) and contributed to the site’s importance at the awards.

Interested in the nominations of Glenn Klose (bad supporting actress) and Maria Baklova (bad pair on the scene with Rudy Giuliani). Both actresses were remembered at the Golden Globe Awards, and Maria’s name appeared on this year’s Oscar list for her work on Fight: Next Cinema Tape (2020).

Created in 1980, the Golden Raspberry has become a staple of the film awards season in the United States. In some versions, this was even counted in the presence of the recommended cast.

The award was founded by promoter John Wilson, who came up with the idea after a double film session featuring a Messiah Neo Bot Parar (1980) and Sanadu (1980). Wilson hosted the first ceremony in 1981 in the living room of his home.

Check out the full list below:

Bad picture

365 days

Complete proof

In Tolit

Fantasy Island

Music

Bad actor

Robert Downey, Jr. – In Dolit

Mike Lindell – Complete proof

Michael Moron – 365 days

Adam Chandler – O Halloween to Hobby

David Spade – A Missy Errada

Bad actress

Anne Hathaway – The last thing she wanted and a conference of witches

Katie Holmes – Dummy 2 and the Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lopez – A Missy Errata

Anna-Maria Siklakka – 365 days

Bad supporting actress

Close Glenn – Once a dream

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie K – Ilha da Fantasia

Kristen Wyck – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

Bad supporting actor

Chevy Chase – Very nice Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (Like Himself) – Borat: The next movie tape

Shia Leaf – Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Night Violation, Hardening and Survival

Bad director

Charles Band – All Barbie & Kendra Movies

Barbara Biolovas & Tomas Montes – 365 Dias

Stephen Kagan – In Tollywood

Ron Howard – Once Upon a Dream

Chia – Music

Bad script

365 days

All Barbie & Kendra Movies

In Tolit

Fantasy Island

Once upon a time a dream

Bad remake, copy or sequence

365 days (Polish remake / Fifty shades of gray theft)

In Tollywood (remake)

Fantasy Island (remake / replay)

Hobby’s Halloween (a remake of The Bobo and the Beast)

Wonder Woman 1984 (series)

Bad screen competition

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani – Borat: The next film tape

Robert Downey Jr. and his Welsh accent – in Dolit

Harrison Ford and the Fake Graphic Computer Dog – The Call of the Forest

Lauren Lapus e David Spade – A Missy Errada

Adam Chandler and his screaming voice – Hobby’s Halloween