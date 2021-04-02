Home World 41 killed in train derailment in Taiwan (with photos)

Descarrilamento de comboio fez 41 mortos em Taiwan (com imagens)

Luca

  • Article | 4/2/2021 10:19

At least 41 people have been killed and dozens injured in a convoy derailment in eastern Taiwan today, according to new emergency services.

“Forty-one people have died, two are still trapped in carts and 66 have been taken to hospital,” the Taiwan National Fire Brigade was quoted as saying by the news agency France-Press.

An earlier report had said 36 people had been killed and dozens injured in a train derailment near the city of Houlian in Taiwan.

The train was traveling through the Tokingshui subway with about 350 passengers on board when it crashed at 09:28 local time (01:28 in Lisbon), according to the official Central News Agency (CNA).

According to the Taiwan Railway Administration, the track derailed at the entrance to the subway when it collided with a maintenance vehicle parked near the railroad tracks.

Thus, several vehicles collided with the tunnel walls.

Taiwan’s railway administration has announced that service on the island’s eastern route will resume at 6pm local time (10am) in Lisbon.

The crashed train departed from Shulin in New Taipei and headed for the city of Taitung in the southeast of the island.

