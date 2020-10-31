5 Android Apps You Should Not Miss This Week

Facebook is the latest company. In the game streaming space. We want to offer mobile game streaming through official apps and websites. Some of the released titles include Asphalt 9: Legends, WWE SuperCard, and PGA Golf Tour Shootout. This feature is currently being distributed across the United States, with some limitations. For example, you need a good internet connection to use it. More games as well as more areas are coming soon.

Netflix is ​​potentially experimenting. In audio-only mode. XDA developers recently found evidence of these mods in APK decomposition. Netflix has a lot of TV shows and movies, so it might seem silly. However, this service has a lot of comedy stand-ups and documentaries that can work well in audio-only mode. We will keep updating as we hear more news.

I’m testing the comparison feature on Google Play. App. Currently only available in media players, you can compare resolution support, streaming or not, working offline, etc. It only works on Play Store 22.4.28 version, even if you have it, you need to switch it on in Google to see it. Click on the link for more details.

Sony reorganizes PlayStation app Just in time for the PS5 release. The new version of the app includes a dedicated store, voice chat functionality (similar to the Xbox app), and remote control of the upcoming PS5. You can also send responses and messages to other players, start games, and even manage storage space. It’s actually a pretty big update and it fits better with Xbox’s already great mobile app.

Apple is most likely working on search engines. It competes with Google. It’s just rumors, but there’s a lot of steam behind it. Google is in antitrust lawsuits with the US government, which may be bad for Apple. Also, companies will not want to rely on Google for their search capabilities. Anyway, you can click the link to learn more.

Dragonscapes Adventure

Welcome to the 352th edition. Android app week ! Here are some of the top headlines last week.

price: free

Dragonscapes Adventure is a building simulator with collector elements. Players start on a remote island, build a small ecosystem, collect various dragons, and merge dragons to create new dragons. It’s not the most exciting game so far, but you can explore the island a bit and see a few things along with the main mechanics of the game. The dragon is cute and appeals to some gamers. Also, the graphics are simple but colorful, making the game enjoyable to watch. It doesn’t blow your mind, but it should act as a decent waste of time.

stupid

price: emptied

Noobly is a social app for gamers. You can browse your profile and see other people playing. You are invited to play with them there. It might be for some people, but it’s not promoted as a dating app. Anyway it uses the Tinder-style flick mechanism when showing the profile. Swipe on anything you don’t like. Post your interests, games you play, and other hobbies on your profile. It’s an early access beta, so there aren’t many people on the service yet. If it pops out, it can be a great place for gamers to hang out.

Sumikkogurashi Farm

price: free

Sumikkogurashi Farm is the hardest name to enter in Android Apps Weekly history. This is a farming simulator that is similar in scope to games like FarmVille. Grow crops to earn money and experience, level up, unlock more, and grow more. Character customization elements, monthly events, and other small additions to the game also keep it interesting. It’s a comfortable game that doesn’t have a lot of player input, but it seems that many players enjoy the simplicity of the game. The game is free, but you don’t have to buy it to enjoy the game.

SideSqueeze +

price: Free / up to $9.99

SideSqueeze + is primarily an app for owners of Samsung Galaxy phones. It gives the device the ability to write and run apps similar to the features seen on previous Pixel and HTC devices. The app needs calibration, but it worked pretty well on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Although the app does not work on all devices Found a home among the Nexus 5 owners. Anyone who missed the old Pixel’s ability to activate the Google Assistant. There is also an S-Pen feature if you want to try it on your Galaxy Note device. But it’s early access, so expect some bugs, glitches and compatibility issues here and there.

Spooky war

price: free

Spooky Wars is a high-bird in several game genres, including tower defense, strategy, deck building, and duel mechanics. Players can collect up to 50 cards through upgrades to make them stronger. There are also three game modes, social elements, leaderboards and one-on-one PvP. The gameplay is great and it’s reminiscent of games like Badlander Brawl (but not the same). The only downside is that the game will run in private beta for a while and all players will have to keep the game save upon final release. So, on the first day, the player started playing in a situation that was seriously unfavorable for the beta player. However, we expect that benefits will disappear over time.

