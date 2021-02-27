5 Free Games to Celebrate Great

Today is the most important date for Pokemon and its millions of fans, the day Pokemon celebrates 25 years.

This is more than two decades of history and contrary to what many think, the world of Pokemon is bigger than ever. Whether through your Nintendo Switch games, smartphones or your compact game cards, the money in this universe is simply unbelievable.

If you are still a fan of this world and you do not have a Game Boy or Nintendo Switch, you still have many more options to enjoy the more than 800 Pokemon created to date.

Among the various options, here is a list of 3 completely free games for Android and iOS smartphones.

1. Pokemon GO

This is one of the biggest events in terms of smartphone games. Launched 5 years ago by Niantic, Pokemon Geo is one of the first games to make full use of advanced reality technologies.

Despite its highs and lows, it continues to be a sport with millions of active players each month.

You can download it for free Google Play Store (Android) e App Store (iOS)

2. Pokemon Masters EX

Instead of becoming as popular as the previous game, Pokemon Masters EX is one of the most coveted games in the universe.

In Masters EX, players are taken to the island of Pasio, where they have the opportunity to explore various adventures with their favorite Pokemon.

Download Pokemon Masters EX Android e iOS.

3. Pokemon Quest

The last game on this list is presented in RPG format (Role playing game), Being almost a mixture between the Pokemon and the Minecraft universe.

Soldiers are dropped on Dumble Cube Island and their main purpose is to explore the island in search of hidden objects.

You can download Pokemon Quest for free Google Play Store e App Store.

