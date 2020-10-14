5 star Amarius Mims put into Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up their 16th verbal commit in class on Wednesday in 2021, and it was literally a big commit when they tackled the 6ft-7,315p Cochran (Ga.)Bleckley County five-star attack. Mims written I live in Bulldogs over Tennessee, Alabama and other CBSSports HQ. Mims was ranked #1 in Georgia in the 247 Sports Overall Rankings for 2021.

“The coaching staff stood out, and the Athenian era stood out,” Mims said. “I felt comfortable there, so I had to go there.”

Georgia Offensive Line Coach Matt Luke After completing classes in 2020, continue in Athens Austin Blasque and Devin Willock Holding five stars Broderick Jones And 4 star Cedric Van Fran. Now Luke has added a verbal appointment from Mims, a Top 100 audience. Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild, And passed Jared Wilson back from North Carolina in a 2021 class offensive line position for the Bulldogs.

“I know he has to do a good job on behalf of someone like Coach Pittman,” Mims said. “We started building relationships from scratch and he made me comfortable. I knew I was going to be Georgia a day ago. I made sure it was the right choice for me.”

247Sports Scouting Report by Country Analyst Charles Power

“It has an elite combination of size and length for attack tackle. It has a rare length with long arms and large hands, and it has a sturdy construction with space to add some muscle to the frame. It’s as nice as possible from the hooves. I’m hoping for an offensive tackle prospect at this stage, already over 300 pounds without much bad weight, demonstrating his athletic abilities by running in both directions at the offensive tackle and defensive end, using his fast foot and his length on the second level. Moves well, touches the line backer, has good flexibility, knees bent, has a pop in the hand, and easily plants opponents when in contact with the defensive lineman, keeps getting stronger and needs to refine his pass-set skills. It looks very high. You have to develop as a top national prospect early on. It has the ultimate advantage of developing into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level and eventually into a high NFL draft pick.”

