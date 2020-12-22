5 things to know for December 22: Govt-19, Trigger, West Point, Russia, Trump order

(“5 things you need to know today” can be provided daily in your inbox. Register here.)
1. Corona virus
A new, mutated form of the corona virus that originated in the UK is spreading around the world – and it could be more contagious than we have ever seen. This variation is found in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia, with the exception of the United Kingdom. Says Dr. Anthony Fossie It may already be in the United States. As scientists search for more information here is what we know and what we do not know. Pfizer and Moderna are there now Testing their vaccines However, to see if they are acting against the UK variant Experts have said They still expect vaccines to be effective. About 614,000 vaccines have been administered in the United States so far, and 7.9 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be distributed nationwide this week.
2. Trigger
Congress finally approved The long-awaited billion 900 billion Govt relief package After several months of the neutral phase. It now goes for the signature of President Donald Trump. The The package includes Direct payment up to $ 600 per adult, $ 300 a week in unemployment benefits, about $ 284 billion in check security plan loans, $ 25 billion in rental assistance, the removal of deportation bans and $ 82 billion for schools and colleges. It also promises to speed up vaccine delivery. Although it was a bipartisan agreement, both parties had to drop key demands to get it
3. West Point
I face the U.S. Military Academy in West PointThe worst fraud scandal in decades. Seventy-three cadets were accused of violating the academy’s honor honor code by cheating on a calculus exam in May, and the elite school switched to virtual classes due to the epidemic. Two cases were dropped due to lack of evidence, and four cadets resigned. The remaining 67 students are awaiting a decision on their fate. This is not the first fraud scandal that rocked West Point. The company witnessed similar incidents in 1951 and 1976, including 152 cadets.
4. Russia
Alexei Navalny, the revenge of Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin, died of poisoning in August. We now know how he drank the poison: Death nerve agent Novichok was planted in his underwear. Accidentally leaked information during a phone call with someone he thought was an official at Russia’s National Security Council. He was talking to Navalny. Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin ‘s side, exposing corruption in high places and campaigning against the ruling United Russia party. He is still recovering from poison in a secret location in Germany.
5. Federal structure
President Trump wants country buildings to be beautiful. He signed Executive order Monday Ensuring that federal buildings have a “beautiful” structure. Although it is said to be of classical design, this sequence does not accurately define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful. This applies to all federal courts, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all public buildings costing more than $ 50 million. Perhaps surprisingly, some architects are not happy about this.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
NFL Sock Legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Green is dead
Green was in third place Most excuses in NFL history, Was 58.
Hawaii residents are being asked to stay indoors after the Kilavia volcano erupts
One of the most influential newspapers in the Midwest apologizes for racist information for decades
Ho oh no! A Santa impersonator got stuck in some electrical connections
Maybe we should leave The most magical elements of Christmas For a really fun old man in red.
Five high school freshmen called Heroes to save two kids from an icy pool
That should come as no surprise All five of them are boy scouts.
Today’s number
255
How many days without Taiwan corona virus, except for imported cases. The island recently recorded it The first infectious case of the corona virus since April.
Quote today
“We deserve to be represented by a person who truly embodies the values of Virginia.”
Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton, Confederate General Robert E.. On the statue of Lee Removed from US Capital. Lee’s statue will be replaced late Barbara Johns, African American woman who played a key role in the civil rights movement.
Today is the sky
Finally
Time for deep cleansing
As we reduce the year, this is a good time to renovate our homes. Here’s some inspiration – at least, it’s a satisfying watch. (Click here to view)