5 things to know for December 22: Govt-19, Trigger, West Point, Russia, Trump order

3. West Point

I face the U.S. Military Academy in West Point The worst fraud scandal in decades . Seventy-three cadets were accused of violating the academy’s honor honor code by cheating on a calculus exam in May, and the elite school switched to virtual classes due to the epidemic. Two cases were dropped due to lack of evidence, and four cadets resigned. The remaining 67 students are awaiting a decision on their fate. This is not the first fraud scandal that rocked West Point. The company witnessed similar incidents in 1951 and 1976, including 152 cadets.

4. Russia

Alexei Navalny, the revenge of Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin, died of poisoning in August. We now know how he drank the poison: Death nerve agent Novichok was planted in his underwear . Accidentally leaked information during a phone call with someone he thought was an official at Russia’s National Security Council. He was talking to Navalny. Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin ‘s side, exposing corruption in high places and campaigning against the ruling United Russia party. He is still recovering from poison in a secret location in Germany.

5. Federal structure

President Trump wants country buildings to be beautiful. He signed Executive order Monday Ensuring that federal buildings have a “beautiful” structure. Although it is said to be of classical design, this sequence does not accurately define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful. This applies to all federal courts, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all public buildings costing more than $ 50 million. Perhaps surprisingly, some architects are not happy about this.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

NFL Sock Legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Green is dead

Hawaii residents are being asked to stay indoors after the Kilavia volcano erupts

One of the most influential newspapers in the Midwest apologizes for racist information for decades

Ho oh no! A Santa impersonator got stuck in some electrical connections

Five high school freshmen called Heroes to save two kids from an icy pool

Today’s number

255

Quote today

“We deserve to be represented by a person who truly embodies the values ​​of Virginia.”

Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton, Confederate General Robert E.. On the statue of Lee , Confederate General Robert E.. On the statue of Lee Removed from US Capital . Lee’s statue will be replaced late Barbara Johns , African American woman who played a key role in the civil rights movement.

Today is the sky

Finally

Time for deep cleansing