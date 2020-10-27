Home entertainment 50 cents, ​“Fk Donald Trump” after a week of expression of support for President

Oct 27, 2020 0 Comments
50 cents I changed my mind.

The 45-year-old rapper last week said he Encourage fans to vote for Donald Trump on Upcoming presidential election.

This offer is from Curtis Jackson-born 50 Cent on a newscast. New york city Residents are taxed at a rate of less than 62%. Joe BidenTax plan.

“What the FK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” I wrote Jackson in the caption of the Instagram post.. “FK NEW YORK KNICKS can’t be beat anyway. It doesn’t matter that Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% is out of your mind.”

Chelsea Handler explains 50 cents of shame on Trump Baker:’I had to remind him that he’s black’

Jackson in a day Doubled his opposition to the plan, Tweet, “I don’t want to be 20 cents. “

This approval caught the attention of Chelsea Handler, who had previously dated the rapper.

Chelsea Handler says he will pay 50 cents tax if he stops supporting Trump

After 50 Cent’s statement, the 45-year-old comedian wrote himself in his tweet. No longer her “favorite ex-boyfriend”.

Later handler Offer to pay the rapper’s tax He withdrew his support for Trump and Open to her objection to support, She insisted, “I had to remind him that he was black.”

50 Cent (left) and Chelsea Handler (right) dated before. Fifty Cent was Handler’s’favorite ex-boyfriend’ until he declared his support for Donald Trump.
(Getty Images)

On Saturday, the message seemed to sink when 50 Cent took it on Twitter to share the handler’s look on “.Tonight show“If he changes his mind and publicly blames Donald Trump, he’s willing to close the deal in more than one way,” Handler said.

READ  Why do people hate Vader's extra line in'ROTJ'?

“If I know what I mean, I’ll be willing to do another turn,” he added.

50 Cent on Saturday Late at night Hosts Jimmy Fallon and Handler.

“Another spin Fk Donald Trump, I never liked him” Rapper wrote. “All I know is he set me up and killed my friend Angel Fernandez, but that’s history. LOL.”

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

erase and Biden Both have been supported by many celebrities. Election day is November 3rd.

