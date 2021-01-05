5G processor for cheap smartphones

Qualcomm is currently one of the most important and respected chip makers for mobile devices. About a month ago, the brand unveiled its high-end processor Snapdragon 888 This is already primary Mi11da Siomi.

But now the manufacturer has officially announced its Snapdragon 480 processor, which will bring the 5G network to cheaper smartphones. The chip ensures twice the performance compared to its predecessor.

Qualcomm will bring the Snapdragon 480 5G network to cheap phones

A Qualcomm Announced This Monday, January 4th, its latest Snapdragon 480 processor for mobile devices. This new chip will allow you to carry the 5G network to cheaper smartphones, for $ 150 (~ 122 euros).

The processor supports 5G and the manufacturer guarantees to double the performance compared to the previous generation chips, i.e. the Snapdragon 460.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 has 8 cores, which means 4 Cortex-A76 2 GHz cores filled with 4 Cortex-A55 1.8 GHz cores. It has 8nm production technology and is compatible with Quick Charge 4+. It is integrated with the Snapdragon X51 5G modem used in the Snapdragon 690, and operates at frequencies below millimeter waves (mmwave) and 6 GHz (sub-6 GHz).

A chip with the Cryo 460 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU

Qualcomm's chip has Adreno 619 GPU and Cryo 460 CPU. The brand claims that each of these components ensures more than 100% improvement over its predecessors.

In addition, Qualcomm guarantees that the processor provides 70% extra performance in artificial intelligence applications.

For photos and videos, the Snapdragon 480 integrates the 5G Spectra 345 Image Signal Processor (ISP).

It also supports screens with full HD + resolution with an update rate of 120 Hz. More fast charging, up to 1,233 MHz LPDTR4X memory, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

Nokia (HTML Global), Oppo, RealMe and Motorola are some of the first brands to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 480 in the coming months.