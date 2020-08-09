Home Tech 6 Alexa features you should turn off today

6 Alexa features you should turn off today

Aug 09, 2020 0 Comments
6 Alexa features you should turn off today

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are gaining capabilities all the time — from bigger-budget games to more robust home security features — and plenty of hidden perks really can improve your experience with those voice assistants. Alexa launched in 2014, and the voice assistant has gotten more personal (and personalizable) every year since.



a table topped with a blue chair: Alexa is becoming a fixture in more houses than ever. But along with all the clever new features, a handful are definitely worth disabling. Sarah Tew/CNET

© Provided by CNET
Alexa is becoming a fixture in more houses than ever. But along with all the clever new features, a handful are definitely worth disabling. Sarah Tew/CNET





© Tyler Lizenby/CNET


Just important as finding those favorite features is finding the switches to turn off. Whether you’re concerned about privacy , don’t want friends “dropping in” uninvited or just want Alexa to stop parroting your questions and commands back to you, here are six features you should disable in the Alexa app right now.

Loading...

Load Error

Drop In

Alexa’s Drop In feature is a cool way for, for example, friends to connect during continued COVID-19 lockdowns. Unlike a phone call, drop-ins don’t require you to “answer” the call: Your friend just speaks out of your device’s speaker. Sounds cool when you first use it, but it’s easy to forget that virtual visitors will then have access to drop in anytime, unannounced. Unless you want to risk friends or family members using the feature at inopportune times, you should switch off Drop In until you want to use it.

From the Alexa app, tap Devices, then Communications. From here, you can turn off drop-ins or limit them to specific devices.

READ  Fortnite maker Epic Games worthy of $17.3B after new round of funding



a book sitting on top of a desk: It's nice to virtually share a cup of coffee with a friend. Not so nice to have that friend drop in on you unexpectedly when you're still in your pajamas. Josh Miller/CNET

© Provided by CNET
It’s nice to virtually share a cup of coffee with a friend. Not so nice to have that friend drop in on you unexpectedly when you’re still in your pajamas. Josh Miller/CNET

Hunches

Over the past two years, Amazon has very slowly been ramping up the use of Hunches — those follow-up questions Alexa asks you after you interact. Sometimes these suggestions are helpful, for instance offering to lock your door at night or suggesting a new way to use timers, but they can also be annoying and disruptive when you’re in the middle of a phone call and don’t want to have to tell your voice assistant to stop talking.

To switch off Hunches, tap More in the Alexa app, then Settings, then Hunches. A simple toggle controls the feature.

Use of your voice recordings

Frustratingly, Amazon still seems by default to opt users into its program using our voice recordings for research purposes. Whether, like me, you’re uncomfortable with the data-gathering potential of such a feature, or you don’t like the idea of a real person listening in on your daily interactions with (or potentially just in proximity to) your Echo device, turning this feature off is probably the best move.

To disable it, tap More in the Alexa app, then Settings, then Alexa Privacy. A separate page will open, where you can tap Manage Your Alexa Data. Scroll down and switch off Use of Voice Recordings. A pop-up will ask you to confirm the decision (Amazon seems to want you not to turn this off).

READ  Fortnite maker Epic Games worthy of $17.3B after new round of funding

While you’re turning off this feature, you might also consider setting your voice recordings to automatically delete after three months — an option you can find on the same page as Use of Voice Recordings.


The $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 can answer your questions thanks to Amazon’s Alexa. You can also use the touchscreen to watch videos, look at pictures and more. The compact smart display includes all of the features of Amazon’s full-sized Echo Show plus extras meant for your nightstand like sunrise alarms. Click through to see what all Amazon packed into this tiny but useful gadget.



The Echo Show 5 isn’t actually Amazon’s fifth smart display. It’s named for its 5.5-inch touchscreen. It responds to your voice commands like an Amazon Echo smart speaker thanks to Alexa. Using the touchscreen, you can also control your smart home, scroll through restaurants, look at a recipe and more.



You can pick from a variety of clocks.



Both the backgrounds and the numbers themselves are customizable, or you can select a personal photo for your background.



You can watch music videos through Vevo. You can also watch news briefings or TV with Amazon Prime and NBC.



The Echo Show 5 sounds surprisingly good for its size.



You can make video calls with the Show 5 and drop in on the feed of other Echo devices with a camera. You can check on the Show 5 remotely too, or you can cover the camera with a physical shutter for extra privacy.



You can also mute the mic and cut power to the camera with the button on the left. The other two toggle the volume.



Swipe left from the far ride side for a shortcut menu that lets you watch videos, pull up a smart home control panel and more.



The smart home control panel lets you see your recently used devices and organize them by customizable groups or device types.



10/10 SLIDES

Skill permissions

While you’re looking at the Alexa Privacy page, another menu worth perusing is Manage Skill Permissions. Here you can scroll down to see which skills (Amazon’s word for apps and features) want access to everything from your street address and contact info to your Amazon Prime payment info. Many of these permissions default to off, but every once in a while, it’s a good idea to check which skills you’ve enabled over the months or years of using Alexa, and if they’ve gained one-time access that you don’t want them to keep forever.

To control these permissions, tap More, then Settings, then Alexa Privacy, then Manage Skill Permissions.



The Echo Show 5 and Show 8 both feature physical shutters to block the camera. Chris Monroe/CNET

© Provided by CNET
The Echo Show 5 and Show 8 both feature physical shutters to block the camera. Chris Monroe/CNET

Camera

This is a really simple one, but it’s easy to forget. If you use an Echo Show device, make sure your camera is disabled or covered when you aren’t using it. Hacking laptop and other webcams is a notorious method of spying on people — one used by governments and individual hackers alike — and keeping your camera disabled is a simple way to protect yourself.

To disable your camera, simply use the physical toggle on each Echo Show device.

Turn on brief mode

OK, this isn’t technically turning off a feature, but in effect, Brief Mode “turns off” Alexa parroting your questions and commands back to you. It’s one of my personal favorite features, because Alexa’s parroting quickly gets on my nerves when I’m playing music (and I usually can tell it misinterpreted my command immediately, without hearing the voice confirm that).

To turn on Brief Mode, tap More, Settings and then Voice Responses. From here, switch on Brief Mode (and also the useful Whisper Mode, if you so choose).

These are my favorite features to disable on Alexa-enabled devices, but what are yours? Share some of your picks in the comments, or let me know why mine are wrong.


Video: Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet (CNET)


Continue Reading

You May Also Like

Fortnite maker Epic Games worth $17.3B after new round of funding

Fortnite maker Epic Games worthy of $17.3B after new round of funding

Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say

Huawei to cease creating flagship chipsets as U.S. tension bites, Chinese media say

Surface Duo 'for AT&T' leaks in official-looking renders

Area Duo ‘for AT&T’ leaks in official-on the lookout renders

Apple won’t let Stadia or xCloud into iOS, citing App Store guidelines

Apple will not let Stadia or xCloud into iOS, citing Application Retail outlet tips

Facebook slams Apple’s App Store policies, launches Facebook Gaming on iOS without games

Facebook slams Apple’s Application Store policies, launches Fb Gaming on iOS without having online games

Technology that Proves the Future of Gaming is Already Here

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *