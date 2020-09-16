6 things Apple events in September can tell you about the iPhone 12

so Iphone 12 Did not appear on Apple’s September event. Some held their breath for a surprise disclosure, but this is what we expected. Instead, you will be able to see the phone announced at the event in October.

However, four major devices have been released. New iPad, iPad Air 4, Apple Watch 6 And Apple Watch SE, with Apple One, A new subscription bundle for Apple apps.

That’s why we have plenty of Apple products to go ahead with, but can the new product unveiled at the September event really tell a thing or two about the upcoming iPhone 12? The device has a lot of new features and some interesting changes that can give us some guidance.

Sure, we’ve read quite a bit between the lines here, but we’ve made a list of six predictions for the iPhone 12 based on what we’ve learned about the new iPad and Apple Watch and what we’ve learned about the new subscription. service.

1. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint button on iPad Air (Image source: Apple)

The new iPad Air 4 is Apple’s first to embed Touch ID on the side-mounted buttons, rather than with buttons on the front like previous iPhones and low-end tablets. iPad Pro.

That change makes sense. Everyone today wears a face mask, and Face ID doesn’t really work with the face shield accessory. Apple has to move to physical fingerprint sensors for new technology.

So, could the iPhone 12 have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor? It is certainly possible. Eventually, there are buttons on the side of the phone, so it won’t represent a big design change, and switching from Face ID to Touch ID could cause Apple to drop a big notch. It can accommodate any Face ID scanner.

Some Android phones use side-mounted fingerprint scanners, including: Moto G 5G Plus and Honor 20, And it’s a very convenient way to turn on your phone. So we’re excited to see it on the iPhone 12. It at least surpasses the unreliable Face ID.

2. 60Hz sticking

Iphone 12 120Hz refresh rate, It’s a huge improvement over the previous iPhone that stuck to 60Hz. 60Hz has been the standard refresh rate for phones for many years, but recent Android devices have pulled it up to 90Hz, 120Hz and even 144Hz.

Apple used high refresh rates only on iPad Pro models with variable refresh, and the frequency automatically changes based on what you do. It cannot be changed manually.

Even though the iPad Air 4 appears to be’iPad Pro Lite’, it doesn’t have a variable refresh rate. Did Apple decide not to care about the softness that high refresh rates bring?

Also had Rumors to suggest Apple couldn’t get the 120Hz refresh rate manufactured in time. Whatever the reason, maybe we’ll stick with 60Hz for a year.

3. Hello, USB-C

iPad Air 4 has a USB-C hub. (Image source: Apple)

Like the high refresh rate, some rumors IPhone 12 with standard USB-C port Instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port-this allows the phone to provide faster charging and data transfer than previous iPhones.

The last few generations of iPad Pro had a USB-C port, but now the iPad Air 4 also has one. So, Apple believes that high-speed ports are no longer for business users, but as a feature. All users will appreciate.

So hopefully we’ll see the iPhone 12 use the USB-C port, and it won’t take a lifetime to charge your iPhone anymore.

4. No default charger

One of the more controversial points discussed in the iPhone 12 leaks and rumors is will, or habit, Comes with a basic charger. Abandoning the technology requires users to buy their own charger, but it reduces e-waste, which is beneficial for the environment.

Well, it turns out that the Apple Watch 6 doesn’t come with a charging pad in the box. To charge your smartwatch, you need to buy it yourself or use an existing pad.

Apple didn’t tell us whether the Apple Watch SE or either the new iPad comes with a charger in the box. But in a recent interview, an Apple executive Criticism of including basic chargerSince the Watch 6 doesn’t have one, the iPhone 12 doesn’t seem to have one.

5. A14 Bionic chipset

A14 Bionic chipset (Image source: Apple)

that much Iphone 11 There was an A13 Bionic chipset, and the iPhone 12 most likely has an A14 Bionic chipset. The new iPad Air 4 also has this chipset, and the peculiarity of the fact that the slate is released before the new iPhones are released is that it gives an early glimpse of this new technology.

This is the first of Apple’s mobile chipsets, which is much smaller than its predecessor at 5nm, and is set to be 30% faster than its predecessor. The iPad Air 4 is set up as a neat device and as an extension, the iPhone 12 is no different.

6. More Apple bloatware?

Apple smartphones and tablets have many pre-installed apps like Apple TV and Apple Podcasts on your device as you like, this situation could get worse with the launch. Apple One.

Apple One combines Apple News, Apple Fitness, and more into one big subscription bundle, and like any other app on the brand, it can be baked on Apple devices to encourage you to try and buy. .

Hopefully this won’t be true. We’re pointing out that if Apple wants to try these services, Apple will get a message that we’ll download them directly. However, our iPad’s homepage proves that this has not been true until now.