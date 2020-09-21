6 winners and 6 losers in the Patriots’ 35-30 defeat against the Seahawks

We at the loss of a Sunday night Seattle Seahawks 2020 year New England Patriots It is real.

In the third consecutive meeting between the two teams, it came down to the finals to determine the outcome. The Patriots were literally a yard short, but there were a lot of positive things to take away from that game. Especially for attacks.

We knew we had to score a lot of points to cling to Seattle’s powerful attack on Sunday night. They were able to move the ball much more in the air than many expected, and despite the need to be aggressive after the game. News about James White’s father Removed him from the contest.

Winner: QB Cam newton



We were waiting for how the Patriots would attack Seattle on Sunday night after Cam Newton tried 19 pass attempts in Week 1. He was not disappointed. Newton was one of the best players on the field Sunday night. He picked it up to the right from where he left off in week 1, hitting two rushing touchdowns and flying one into the air. He carried the money all night, hanging it in his pocket, delivering lasers all over the field.

A few plays that stand out to me Jamal Adams He’s wrapped in air raids, avoiding it and balancing strikes Julian Edelman For a large 1/3 down conversion. Then he switched to Edelman with a beautiful touch on his shoulders later on the same drive that scored three points for the Patriots. He also throws a big time at Edelman. Enkel Harry and Damier Bird Patriots’ last drive in the game

Josh McDaniels has focused his attacks around Newton’s strengths and is taking advantage of his ability to control the game with his legs. But on Sunday night he also showed that the strength and accuracy of his arm was right when he won the MVP Award in 2015. The potential of the attack has not scratched the surface, but is still looking for a way to move. You are in a great position to throw the ball and win the game. Looking at how long Newton has stayed in New England and the cast around him, he has done a great job and is definitely improving every week.

Winner: WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman said Julian Edelman. The veteran wide receiver has earned eight catches in his career top 179 yards, six of which have gained more than 15 yards. He made a huge amount of catch to save the patriots. Edelman was clearly experiencing some discomfort, it was clear that he bumped after the third downconversion and later pulled a 49 yard pass over his shoulder and then bumped again. The Patriots’ attack still passes 11 times and once again made a big hit on Sunday night.

Loser: RB Sony michelle



The match against Seattle with James White gave Sony Michel the opportunity to do a bigger job. But he only rushed 19 yards on 7 attempts Rex Burkehead His versatile skill set for most of the second half.

Obviously, the Patriots were chasing most of the game, so they wouldn’t play soccer as much as usual. But according to Carrie, which we saw with Michelle, unfortunately it was as usual with him. While the burst was lacking, I couldn’t play after reaching stage 2 or touching.

Loser: OT Jermaine Eluemu Nord



Of course, part of Michel’s problem was due to the fact that the forward blocking didn’t make the lane he needed to speed up. This was a special problem to the right of the line, with first-year starter tackle Jermaine Eluemunor having an unforgettable play while being replaced again in and out of the lineup with rookie Mike Onwenu. At some point, Michel even got Eluemunor to hear his own frustrations.

Winner: S Devin McCorty



The biggest key for New England to stay in this game was to stay ahead. Devin McCourty did just that when he sent his 27th career interception back home a minute from the start of the match. McCourty was around the ball all night and added a pass breakup with the pick. Seattle’s speed was certainly a top priority for the Patriots on Sunday night, and using McCourty closer to the Screamage line played a big role. This caused some problems in the deep pass, but the veteran Safety himself had a good match. It can’t be said in the whole second match of New England.

Loser: CB Jason McCorty And CB JC Jackson



Jason McCorty touched down in the third quarter David Moore And I won early for the touchdown. Tyler Rocket. The deep ball was a decent range and there was no safety help, but there is no doubt that Seattle took advantage of McCourty on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Jackson performed an up-down performance after a splendid outing during the opening week. Two corner bags merged, six targets at 86 yards and three Russell WilsonFive touchdowns.

Winner: WR Enkel Harry



N’Keal Harry has only 12 games left in his NFL career. Last week we had a glimpse into how the former first-round draft pick could affect this attack, but all the positives are because they messed up in the end zone, which could potentially give the Patriots six points-fair or not. Stood out.

But on Sunday night, Harry hit a new career high in the catch (7) and receive yards (72) while playing big for the team. He also hung up on a tough catch with early quarters Quandre Diggs in the middle. Harry grabbed the football and stayed in the match, grabbing two big passes on his last drive in New England to get a chance to win.

Winner: WR Damiere Byrd

I thought the entire Patriots wide receiver played really well on a Sunday night. It wasn’t successful until the second half of the year, but it certainly showed signs of improvement compared to last week. Damiere Byrd raised 72 yards with six catches, and much of the success the Patriots had through the air in the first half passed Byrd. He also made a nice catch in the middle of the field on the last drive of the Patriots night. Bird and Newton certainly have chemistry since their Carolina days, and they’ll have to keep building their base as New England looks for a more consistent way to move the ball besides going 11th.

Patriots used Bentley-Phillips again at the off-the-ball linebacker spot, but Seahawks I was willing to go after them. Philips Played as a safety/linebacker hybrid like we did last week and Seattle doesn’t have the troubles right after it in the running game. Likewise, the team attacked Bentley in coverage and challenged him in his own area drop. Both plans worked well, as both defenders of New England were in a difficult situation throughout the game.

Winner: LB Chase Wino Beach



The patriots’ defense was generally not good on Sunday nights. It caught fire during five touchdowns through the air and didn’t get a definitive stop for running. We knew Seattle was a defensively difficult match for them, but the only player who could actually make play consistently was Chase Winovich.

Winovich continues to develop at the beginning of the sophomore season. Last year, he saw his skills as a pass rusher, but this year he is strong in running and has caused problems with opposing attacks. He had three tackles, one of which was solo, and he had two quarterback hits on Sunday night and was actually one of the only players to stand out defensively for the Patriots.