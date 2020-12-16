It is not in suspense, but of historical significance. The No. 1 Stanford 104-61 victory over Pacific on Tuesday was the 1,099th victory in coach Tara Vanderwire’s career, the most in Division 1 women’s college basketball history.

He then handed over the sports ball, and was then presented with a new jacket, which featured the nickname “T-Dog” by his celebrants.

“I got a lot of news from people and it was so exciting,” Vanderweir said. “It’s a great trip. I hope Pat Summit looks down and says, ‘Good job, Tara. Keep going.’

Vanderwire passed the Hidden Summit, a glorious career in Tennessee that ended prematurely in 2012, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s type early dementia. Sumit, who had 1,098 career successes, died in 2016.

Vanderweir, 67, began his college coaching career in Idaho in 1978, and took charge at Stanford in 1985, where he recorded 947 wins. He has won two NCAA titles, advanced to the other 11 final fours, won or shared 23 Pac-12 regular season titles and has won 13 of the 19 league games held.

He has coached some of the best players in the sport. Jennifer Assi, who helped lead the Cardinals to their first NCAA title in 1990, is a four-time all-rounder, starting four times with All-American Candice Wiggins, Neneka and Saini Okwumike and a strong finalist starting 5-0 this year.

“Basketball has always been and will always be a great team sport,” Vanderweir said. “It may be a record with the name of Tara Vanderver, but it’s about the athletic directors who hired me and gave me a chance. The best, best, best assistant coaches who worked so hard for our project.

“I’m never been the best player on a team I’ve ever played with.

Despite Stanford’s failure, this season has faced its challenges. Due to the COVID-19 protocol in Santa Clara County, which banned indoor activities, including contact sports, Stanford had to relocate to Las Vegas for training and had to play two of its games so far. Sunday’s record-breaking victory came on foot in Berkeley. Tuesday’s win was without fans in Stockton, California.

Vanderweir said his focus was on his players and what was next for them, although he appreciates the recognition.

A native of the East Coast, he went to college in Indiana and watched Bob Knight’s practice, creating the Vandervier Cardinal on the West Coast Crown Jewelry Project. He has won 81.3% of his games, with just 253 defeats. In Pack-12 play, Wanderever 512-82 (86.2%). He had previously coached Stanford’s final four seasons in 1995-96 as coach of the U.S. national team that won the 1996 Olympics.

No wonder Wanderer thought about Summit after Tuesday’s game. The coaches were born one year apart: Summit in June 1952 and Wanderweer in June 1953.

Summit began his college coaching career in 1974 in Tennessee, and Vanderwire began in 1978 in Idaho. Their teams started a series in 1988, thanks to Assisi being a Tennessee native, and the coaches met three times in the NCAA tournament, all of which Tennessee won.

Vanderweir said he made progress through training against Summit.

“He helped me do that because he played against his teams,” Wanderweer said. “One thing I’m learning from the bottle is to be interested in the game. I read others; I’m a copyist. The importance of restoration, playing so hard – her teams did it, they did not give up. Determined teams.”

Yugan’s Geno Ariamma is not behind Vanderweir; He had his 1,093rd win Tuesday at Seyton Hall. Ariamma Huskies was captured in the same year that Cardinal Vanderwire took charge.

“I’ve been here since 1985. Tara is still at Stanford,” Ariamma said. “Will [the success] Being in one place for so long, does it do anything for stability? Does the pot have to stay in one place for a long time? I think there is some connection between that and this.

“Tara [has been] A great school, a place where girls really value athletics and girls basketball. The test of time – in the end, it’s your legacy: time. This is a lot of games for the coach, very few hits. “