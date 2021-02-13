Home World 7.1 Earthquake shakes the east coast of Japan

7.1 Earthquake shakes the east coast of Japan

Feb 13, 2021 0 Comments
Sismo de 7,1 abalou fortemente costa leste do Japão

Luca

  • Article | 2/13/2021 15:38

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes the east coast of Japan today.

The quake was felt strongly in Tokyo and reached a fourth magnitude on the Japanese side, but Japanese officials were not required to issue a tsunami alert.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the event occurred at 23:08 local time (14:08 in Lisbon), with a epicenter about 60 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

The EFE said it was strongly felt in other parts of Japan, as well as in the east and central part of the country, adding that energy companies operating nuclear power plants located in the affected areas were checking for damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was expected to raise sea levels slightly, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The government network NHK is advancing that the Japanese executive has formed an emergency committee to gather information and assess the situation.

It is not yet known if there is material damage, casualties or injuries.

READ  Storm "Philomina" covers most of Spain with snow

You May Also Like

USA: Biden closed Guantanamo Bay prison, but did not set a deadline

USA: Biden closed Guantanamo Bay prison, but did not set a deadline

"Trump is not going to run for president again. The fall is huge."

“Trump is not going to run for president again. The fall is huge.”

Biden says he is "impatient" to know the Republicans' decision

Biden says he is “impatient” to know the Republicans’ decision

The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

Public We do not end public life early

Public We do not end public life early

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *