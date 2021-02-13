Luca

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes the east coast of Japan today.

The quake was felt strongly in Tokyo and reached a fourth magnitude on the Japanese side, but Japanese officials were not required to issue a tsunami alert.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the event occurred at 23:08 local time (14:08 in Lisbon), with a epicenter about 60 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

The EFE said it was strongly felt in other parts of Japan, as well as in the east and central part of the country, adding that energy companies operating nuclear power plants located in the affected areas were checking for damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was expected to raise sea levels slightly, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The government network NHK is advancing that the Japanese executive has formed an emergency committee to gather information and assess the situation.

It is not yet known if there is material damage, casualties or injuries.