7 WWE titles that can’t change their hands and

As we enter the last weekend of September WWE The highly anticipated paid viewership of the month, Clash of Champions 2020. There are a total of nine championships, including the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

Both WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s titles will line up with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Several title rivals have formed over the past few weeks, including betrayals, surprise returns, and shocking turnarounds.

In this article, we’ll take a look at 7 WWE titles that won’t change your hand in Clash of Champions and 2 WWE titles that are likely to do so. So let’s start without worrying any more.

#7 Will not change-WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns knows what he wants.

Last month at SummerSlam Roman rule Returning to WWE, I immediately noticed the Universal Championship. The titles changed once again as Big Dog defeated’The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman next week to win the Universal Championship.

It was confirmed that Reigns had an unexpected alliance in the 7 days between the two paid views. Paul Hayman. The latter moved to SmackDown and currently manages Reigns. To determine his next challenger, WWE has booked a Fatal Four-Way match where Big E, Matt Riddle, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus are supposed to lock their horns to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

However, Big E wasn’t able to play due to a brutal attack by Sheamus. After that, he was replaced by Jey Uso, who returned to WWE TV, winning the fierce competition. Next, he confronted Raines and made fun of him saying that he would belong to the’family’ even if the title changes. Reigns didn’t like the idea and made it clear after attacking Jey at SmackDown’s go-home show before paying.

On last night’s show, his promotions have garnered a lot of praise from fans, and it’s now clear that his hill turn is actually the best decision for business. WWE will continue to position him as the biggest heel in the Blue brand. So, Reigns is expected to beat Jey Uso and retain his title. However, it will be interesting to see if Big Dog has a heel trick on his sleeve.